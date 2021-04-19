scorecardresearch
Monday, April 19, 2021
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao tests positive for Covid-19

The CM had held a public meeting at Nalgonda district on April 14 ahead of the bypoll to the Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad |
Updated: April 19, 2021 8:03:05 pm
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar RaoTelangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (file photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has tested positive for Covid-19.

The CM is currently at his farm house on the outskirts of the city.

In a press note, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stated that the CM has tested positive and has mild symptoms. He has been advised isolation. A team of doctors is monitoring his health, said the note.

Konatham Dileep, the director of Digital Media for the Government of Telangana, confirmed the news and tweeted the note.

The CM had held a public meeting at Nalgonda district on April 14 ahead of the bypoll to the Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency.

