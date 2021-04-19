Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: April 19, 2021 8:03:05 pm
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has tested positive for Covid-19.
The CM is currently at his farm house on the outskirts of the city.
In a press note, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stated that the CM has tested positive and has mild symptoms. He has been advised isolation. A team of doctors is monitoring his health, said the note.
Konatham Dileep, the director of Digital Media for the Government of Telangana, confirmed the news and tweeted the note.
గౌరవ ముఖ్యమంత్రి కేసీఆర్ గారికి కరోనా పాజిటివ్ గా నిర్ధారణ అయ్యింది. వారికి ప్రస్తుతం తేలికపాటి లక్షణాలు మాత్రమే ఉన్నాయి. డాక్టర్ల సలహా మేరకు వారు తన వ్యవసాయ క్షేత్రంలో ఐసోలేశన్ లో ఉన్నారు. వారి ఆరోగ్యాన్ని ఒక వైద్యుల బృందం నిరంతరం పర్యవేక్షిస్తుంది
చీఫ్ సెక్రటరీ
తెలంగాణ pic.twitter.com/LibdgUqYdm
— Konatham Dileep (@KonathamDileep) April 19, 2021
The CM had held a public meeting at Nalgonda district on April 14 ahead of the bypoll to the Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency.
