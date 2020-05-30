Telangana CM inaugurates Kondapochamma Reservoir in Siddipet

K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo) K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Saturday inaugurated a pump house in Siddipet district which will lift Godavari water to a reservoir which is at a height of 618 meters from the source—Godavari river. The water will flow from the reservoir through gravity to surrounding districts of Medak, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Yadadri-Bhongir and Medchal Malkajgiri which did not have any irrigation facilities till now.

As part of the Kaleswaram Project, water is pumped from the Medigadda Barrage on the Godavari into several reservoirs through canals, tunnels and aqueducts to be distributed to several districts in the state. While the Godavari river flows at a lower level, all the reservoirs are at a higher level which requires lifting and pumping the water. The Rs 3,500 pump house and Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir is located 210 kms away from Godavari and is at a height of 618 metres.

“From the river to the Kondapachamma reservoir which is over 200 kms away, through various lifts and pumps, the water is lifted to a height of over half km to the reservoir. It is an engineering marvel. The water from the 15 TMC capacity reservoir would be supplied for irrigation and drinking purposes,’’ an official said.

The Rs 1 lakh crore Kaleswaram multi-purpose irrigation project is divided into different packages to lift the water from Godavari River and 20 of the state’s 31 districts will get drinking and irrigation water.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd