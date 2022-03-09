Telangana CM announces to fill up over 90,000 vacant posts

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Wednesday announced his government’s decision to fill 80,039 posts in the government sector through direct recruitment and regularise another 11,103 contractual posts to fill up a total of 91,142 existing vacancies. The notification will be issued later in the day, the CM informed the State Legislative Assembly, adding that the financial implication is Rs 7,300 crore per annum to begin with.

This comes a day after the CM while speaking at a public meeting in Wanaparthy urged all unemployed youths of the state, who have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of job notifications, to watch news at 10 am Wednesday as he would make a big announcement.

The Opposition parties in the state have been sharpening their attack against the government for failing to fill vacant job positions in the government or starting the earlier announced allowance to unemployed youths. The CM’s announcement kicked off celebrations across the state.

In other key announcements regarding recruitments, the government decided to relax the upper age limit for competing for direct recruitment by 10 years, except for the police department.

So, the upper age limit will be 44 years for OC, 49 years for SC/ST/OBC, 54 years for physically handicapped, and 47 years for ex-servicemen. KCR also announced that the government will do away with contractual appointments henceforth as a policy decision. He added that a recruitment calendar will be announced annually. He also added that another 20,000 jobs could be filled once disputes between Telangana and residuary Andhra Pradesh regarding institutions under the Schedule 9 and 10 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 are resolved.

During his speech, the CM said that the state government has notified 1,56,254 posts for recruitment since the formation of the state in 2014, filling up 1,33,942 posts while the remaining 22,312 are under process. Further, he said, the state was able to obtain a new Presidential Order for Telangana which now provides for reservation in favour of local candidates in civil posts and posts under local authorities to an extent of 95 per cent at all levels, starting from the lowest cadre to the posts equivalent to the deputy collector.

“The rest of the 5 per cent is for open category and not a non-local quota. Under the old Presidential Order, the reservation for all posts was 60 to 80 per cent only,” he added.

As per the announcement, there are 503 vacancies under Group 1, 582 under Group 2, 1,373 under Group 3, and 9,168 vacancies under Group 4 to be filled. Of these, 39,829 vacancies are to be filled via direct recruitment at the district level, 18,866 at the zonal level and 13,170 to be filled at the multi-zonal level.

Hyderabad tops the list of districts with direct recruitment vacancies at 5,268 jobs, followed by Nizamabad (1,976), Medchal-Malkajgiri (1,769), Ranga Reddy (,1561), Karimnagar (1,465) among others. Wanaparthy district has the lowest number of vacancies for direct recruitment at the district level with 556 empty posts.

At the zonal level, the highest number of vacancies to be filled is in Zone VI-Charminar with 5,297 posts, followed by Zone IV-Bhadradri (2,858), Zone III-Rajanna (2,403), Zone II-Basara (2,328), Zone VII-Jogulamba (2,190), Zone V-Yadadri (2,160) and Zone I-Kaleswaram (1,630), taking the total to 18,866 posts.

The government aims to fill 6,800 posts in Multi Zone-1 and 6,370 posts in Multi Zone-II to take the total to 13,170 jobs to be filled at the Multi-Zone level.

Regarding the department-wise vacancies to be filled, the government will issue a notification to fill 18,334 jobs in the Home department. This is followed by the Secondary Education department (13,086), the Health Medical and Family Welfare (12,755) and the Higher Education department (7,878). The departments with the least number of vacancies to be filled are Legislature with 25 posts and the Energy department with 16 posts. On the whole, 80,039 vacancies in 28 departments are to be filled via direct recruitment.