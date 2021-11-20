scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao announces Rs 3 lakh each for kin of farmers who died during stir

The Telangana CM further urged the Central government to announce an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the bereaved families.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad |
Updated: November 20, 2021 9:55:02 pm
The Telangana chief minister also urged the Narendra Modi-led government to withdraw cases filed against the agitating farmers. (Express photo/File)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Saturday announced that his government will provide a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of farmers who died during the farm stir, that completed one year this September. Rao further urged the Central government to announce an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the bereaved families.

The Telangana chief minister also urged the Narendra Modi-led government to withdraw cases filed against the agitating farmers.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three contentious agriculture laws.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Prime Minister chose the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti to announce the repeal of the three laws – the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Opinion |What the withdrawal of controversial farm laws means

The protests began on November 25 last year, when thousands of farmers — mainly from Punjab and Haryana — marched towards the national capital demanding a complete repeal of the legislations, as part of a “Dilli Chalo” campaign.

TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao, in tweet, praised the chief minister for the decision.

