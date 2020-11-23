Telangana: Cinema halls allowed to open with 50% occupancy

CM KCR Monday promised help to small-budget movies, by reimbursement of state GST for films bankrolled on less than Rs 10 crore. (File photo)

Telangana government Monday allowed reopening of cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, etc., located outside containment zones, with 50 per cent occupancy. A government order for this, effective immediately, was issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Managements of these places have to make sure that all persons –– audience, staff, vendors, etc. –– use masks all the time, and hand sanitizers are kept available at the entry and exit points and common areas.

The order calls for sanitisation of entire premises, particularly common areas, after every screening. It also directs the management to stagger show timings and ensure that intervals of different shows do not occur simultaneously.

Temperature and relative humidity are to be set in the range of 24-30 degrees C and 40-70 per cent respectively.

Aid to small-budget films, revision of ticket fare and number of shows:

Meanwhile, on Monday, Chief Minister and TRS party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, while releasing the 16-page manifesto of the party ahead of the GHMC elections, promised help to small-budget movies by reimbursement of state GST for films bankrolled on less than Rs 10 crore.

He said the government would permit theatres to increase the number of shows and revise the ticket fare, akin to states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi.

Earlier on Sunday, after a meeting with representatives of the Telugu Film Industry, KCR had assured: “Concessions and exemptions will be given to support the film industry and workers as they suffered losses due to stoppage of film shootings and closure of theatres amid the Covid pandemic.”

He had promised to include the concerns of the film industry in the TRS’s poll manifesto for GHMC elections.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd