Telangana chief minister KCR to begin nationwide tour today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who recently claimed he was not interested in any “political fronts” but only in an “alternative agenda for the people of the country”, will embark on a nationwide campaign starting Friday. He will attend political and social programmes across the country, said a release from the Telangana chief minister’s office (CMO).

Rao will be in Delhi, Chandigarh and Bengaluru on the first leg of his tour between May 20 and 27 and later travel to West Bengal and Bihar on May 29 and 30. He is set to meet political leaders, economic experts, as well as the media during his trip.

As per the programme schedule, Rao will extend aid to the families of soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the country and also console bereaved families of farmers who died during the fight for farmers’ rights against the Union Government.

In Delhi, on May 20, the CM would meet with the leaders of political parties, hold discussions with noted economists on the country’s economy and meet with representatives of the national media.

The chief minister will then travel to Chandigarh on May 22 where he will console 600 families of farmers who died during the nationwide farmers’ agitation.

“As financial assistance, the CM will distribute a Rs 3 lakh cheque to each family. He will take up cheque distribution along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The cheques will be given to the farmers’ families belonging to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi,” the CMO release said.

Rao will head to Bengaluru on May 26 to meet former Prime Minister and JDS patriarch H D Devegowda. As per the schedule, Rao will also meet social activist Anna Hazare at Ralegan Siddhi on May 27 and proceed to the shrine of Saibaba in Shirdi to offer his prayers before returning to Hyderabad.

After a day’s break in Hyderabad, he will head on a two-day tour of West Bengal and Bihar on May 29. The Telangana chief minister will meet the bereaved families of soldiers who laid down their lives in Galwan valley last year and hand over financial assistance to them.

Earlier this year, Rao had called on Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray whereas Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Jharkhand chief minister Hemanth Soren met him in Hyderabad.

Rao has been critical of the BJP government at the Centre over several issues, starting with the procurement of paddy from the state and devolution of central taxes to states. He has mocked the ‘Gujarat model’ and also attacked BJP for creating controversies over hijab and halal. He has been demanding a national policy for the procurement of food grains.