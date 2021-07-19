Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to launch Dalita Bandhu scheme from bypoll-bound Huzurabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch his government’s new Dalit empowerment scheme, now christened Dalita Bandhu, on a pilot basis from the byelection-bound Huzurabad assembly constituency.

As per the scheme, an eligible Dalit family will get assistance worth Rs 10 lakh. After a review meeting on Sunday, the chief minister’s office informed that a safety fund too will be created to help the beneficiaries in case of any emergency. In addition to Rs 1,200 crore announced earlier for implementation of the scheme across the state, the CM said Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 crore will be spent for the pilot project in Huzurabad. The launch date of the scheme will be announced soon.

To begin with, the status of Dalit families in the constituency will be taken up. Based on guidelines and modalities, beneficiaries will be scrutinised and selected from 20,929 Dalit families. The sanctioned amounts will be deposited in the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries.

According to the CMO, the Telangana Dalit Bandhu Scheme would have to first monitor the implementation of the scheme, then evaluate the results, and finally, create a safety fund for the beneficiaries with the government’s participation and the beneficiaries. “Along with Rs 10 Lakh cash given under the scheme, the beneficiary along with the government’s participation will create a safety fund. In case, anything happens suddenly to the beneficiary, help will be given from the fund,” the CMO said.

Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the officials to act as facilitators and coordinators. Based on the experiences from the pilot project, review and implementation of the scheme across the state will be taken up. A workshop would be soon held for district collectors and officers selected for the pilot.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of former health minister and MLA Eatala Rajender who joined the BJP in the wake of pending inquiries against him. The election commission is expected to announce the schedule for the bypoll in Huzurabad soon. The chief minister is also likely to visit Huzurabad soon.