Telangana: Centre’s move to auction assets of Cement Corporation of India unit sparks political row

The Centre’s proposal to auction the assets of the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) unit at Adilabad in Telangana has snowballed into a political controversy with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), Congress and Left parties coming together to criticise the move and urging the Centre to revive the unit, instead of dismantling it.

Spread over 772 acres, the unit was shut down in 2008 as it had run into heavy losses.

TRS Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha, the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on Wednesday demanded the Centre roll back the auction proposal. “The Union Government should consider withdrawing the decision as the move will have an adverse effect on thousands of families dependent on it. The bid was invited for the Adilabad factory along with a bid for two factories in Chhattisgarh, one each from Karnataka, Madya Pradesh,” she said.

The Centre should answer if it is going to reinvest the funds in Telangana or set up new factories to generate employment, Kavita said. She also asked if the BJP government was going to accord national status to state-funded irrigation projects or establish Kazipet Coach Factory and educational institutions with the funds they are trying to consolidate through the sale of national assets.

The state BJP leaders are answerable to the people of Telangana about the auction of CCI’s Adilabad unit, privatisation of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd and selling of national assets, Kavita added.

Telangana’s IT and Industry Minister K T Rama Rao urged Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to review the proposal and revive the unit. Rao said that the state government will give financial incentives if the unit is revived which can generate employment. Electricity and plenty of water was available and the unit can be revived, he added.

A joint action committee (JAC) comprising TRS, Congress, CPI, CPM and student organisations have launched a protest demanding that the Centre revive the unit rather than dismantle it.

S Vikas, secretary of the CCI Employees Association, said that there was a high court order against auction of assets of CCI and dismantling it. “It would be illegal if the Centre calls for the auction of the CCI assets and machinery. More than 5,000 people were employed by CCI when it was functioning. Hundreds of families are hoping that the Centre would revive the unit instead of closing it down permanently,” he said.

Adilabad district convenor of Congress, D Mallesh said that employees and families will go on hunger strike and block highways if the Centre moved ahead with the proposed auction. “That unit can provide jobs to thousands of people. Instead of reviving it, it is a bad decision to sell it off,” he said.

BJP MP G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre is examining what can be done in respect of sick or closed units like CCI’s Adilabad unit.