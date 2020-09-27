Telangana caste killing: Victim’s father chased abductors, lost trail in traffic, says police

Hemanth Kumar and Avanthi Reddy married in June this year against their parents' wishes.

Two days after a 28-year-old man was killed by his wife’s family due to his caste, police on Saturday revealed that the woman’s uncle had hired four assassins for the murder, and while the man’s father spotted his son being abducted and gave chase in his car, he lost the killers in traffic.

According to police, the victim, Chinta Yoga Hemanth and D Avanthi Reddy lived in the same locality of Ranga Reddy district’s Chandanagar and fell in love. However, Avanthi’s parents were against their relationship, with police saying that her father D Laxma Reddy had a problem with Hemanth’s caste and the fact that his family was not well off.

Due to her parents’ opposition, Hemanth and Avanthi eloped and got married on June 11 and started living in Gachibowli, police said.

They said the couple then informed Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, and officials at Chandanagar police station called Laxma and his wife Archana and told them not to harass the couple.

Officials at Gachibowli police station said on Thursday evening, Avanthi’s maternal uncle Yugender Reddy and four hired killers went to the couple’s house in three cars and tried to persuade them to go to her father’s house.

Police said when Yugender went to the couple’s house, Hemanth immediately alerted his parents and two friends.

“They forcibly took them away in one car while other relatives of Avanthi, including another uncle and three women relatives, were in two other cars. At Gopanpally junction, when the car slowed down, Avanthi jumped out of the car and shouted for help but the car sped away. She called up her father-in-law and police,” Deputy Commissioner M Venkate-shwarlu said.

Meanwhile, Hemanth’s father C Murali Krishna reached his house just as the couple was being abducted and followed the car but lost it in traffic, Venkateshwarlu said.

In the early hours of Friday, Yugender switched on his cell phone, thus revealing his location, following which police nabbed him and four other members of the family.

“Yugender confessed that he and the others strangled Hemanth in the car and dumped his body. In all we arrested 14 persons. Apart from the woman’s parents, her aunts and two other uncles are part of the conspiracy,” Vekateshwarlu said.

