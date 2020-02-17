Telangana: ‘Drunk’ man drives away with TSRTC bus parked at depot

Based on a complaint from TSRTC’s Tandur depot manager, a case has been registered at the local police station. Based on a complaint from TSRTC’s Tandur depot manager, a case has been registered at the local police station.

A man who was reportedly drunk took to the wheels of a TSRTC bus in Vikarabad Sunday night, risking lives of several passengers on board.

Passengers who grew suspicious by the absence of a bus conductor, raised an alarm after the man started driving rashly. The man abandoned the bus in Vikarabad’s Tandur town and flee. Based on a complaint from TSRTC’s Tandur depot manager, a case has been registered at the local police station.

According to Kopperla Rajasekhar, the depot manager, the bus was abandoned by the man 15 minutes after it left the depot. “The bus was parked at Tandur bus depot. It was the last service for the day. A drunk man took the bus from depot. Soon passengers noticed absence of bus conductor. The man said he would collect money and issue tickets. An argument ensued between him and the passengers after which he abandoned the bus in the town,” he told indianexpress.com.

There were about 15 passengers on board and the bus was scheduled to go to Karamkot, which is 15 km away. “The steering wheels are chained and locked usually after the last service. In this case, it was just parked at the depot and it was taken away by the drunk man,” the depot manager added. He said it was the first time ever that such an incident has happened.

Police are in the process of identifying the man who took the bus from depot pretending to be a driver. Tandur inspector S Ravikumar said police are examining the CCTV footage. “We have some information about the person. Passengers say he was drunk. We have registered a theft case. We can confirm other information only after nabbing him,” the inspector told indianexpress.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.