Telangana: Campaign for Munugode bypoll ends today

As the high-decibel campaign for the by-election at Telangana’s Munugode segment scheduled for November 3 comes to an end Tuesday evening, state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Vikas Raj has said that special teams would continue to monitor social media platforms to check poll code violations.

“Sending bulk SMSes are banned in the constituency. As the campaign ends at 6 pm Tuesday, all those who have no vote in the constituency have been ordered to leave,” Raj told reporters Monday evening. The campaigning for the bypoll would end at 6 pm Tuesday.

The results will be declared on November 6.

Voters across 298 polling stations, of which 35 in urban areas, in the constituency would be allowed to exercise their franchise between 7 am and 6 pm. A total of 105 polling stations are identified as critical. The process would be webcast from all polling stations.

Also Read | Assembly bypolls for 7 seats in 6 states on November 3: All you need to know

To date, the Election Commission has registered 185 cases of model code violations and seized Rs 6.8 crore in cash and 4,560 litres of liquor. As many as 479 complaints filed by political parties are being examined by the Election Commission.

A total of 51 static surveillance teams and flying squads were deployed on the ground to check model code of conduct (MCC) violations, he said and added that elaborate arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of polling on November 3.

Vikas Raj has said that 198 police teams are on the ground to check any unauthorised movement of men and material. As part of the security arrangements around 100 check-posts have been erected and 15 companies of central forces deployed along with 3,366 state police personnel.

A team of seven officials from the Income Tax department is monitoring the flow of money in the constituency, he said.

Advertisement

As part of the election process, 821 persons with criminal antecedents had been bound over and 111 belt shops closed down.

The bypoll in Munugode constituency in Telangana’s Nalgonda district was necessitated after sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Congress to join the BJP in August. Reddy is now contesting on a BJP ticket against former TRS MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Congress leader Palvai Sravanthi Reddy. Forty-four other candidates are also in the fray.

A total of 2,41,795 electorate – 1,21,662 men and 1,20,126 women – are expected to cast their vote. Political parties expect a polling of over 90 per cent.