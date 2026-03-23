Telangana Cabinet paves way for anti-hate speech, gig workers Bills

Under this Bill, as earlier announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, 15 percent of the salaries of public representatives, government and private employees – or Rs 10,000 – whichever is lower – will be deducted from their salaries and provided to their parents if they fail to care for the elderly. (File image)

The Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crime Prevention Bill 2026 was among a slew of Bills that the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet approved Monday.

The hate speech Bill is among several promises that the Revanth government made during the Legislative Assembly election in 2023. Once passed, Telangana will become the second Congress-ruled state after Karnataka to pass such a legislation.

The Cabinet also approved the Telangana Platform-based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) 2026 Bill. The Bill will benefit approximately 4.2 lakh gig workers and platform-based workers in the state. In a unique move, the Cabinet also approved the Parents Support Bill 2026.