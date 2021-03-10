Telangana Budget session to begin on March 15

The budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will commence on March 15. A notification to this effect was issued by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Tuesday evening.

The state budget is expected to be presented on March 18 by the Finance Minister, T Harish Rao. The session is likely to conclude on March 31.

Earlier, the Chief Minister’s Office suggested a ‘promising budget’ this year. In a statement from the CMO on March 6, the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was quoted as saying that the state incurred a loss of Rs 50,000 crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact has risen to Rs 1 lakh crore.

The CM, however, pointed out that the state’s economy has revived and the income has increased in various forms in the post-COVID lockdown period. He then hinted at the possibility of more allocations in the coming Budget compared to the last financial year Budget.

A high-level meeting was held on the day at the CM’s residence to finalize guidelines for the preparation of the Budget estimates. After Harish Rao’s meetings with the officials of Roads & Buildings, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Education, Irrigation and Finance department regarding the budget estimates, the CM is expected to review and give his final go ahead.