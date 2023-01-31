Telangana Budget session to begin on Feb 3, Governor issues notification

The Budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will commence on February 3, according to a notification issued by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Tuesday afternoon. As per the notification, the governor summoned the second Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council to meet for its fourth meeting of the Eighth Session at 12.10 pm on February 3, Friday.

Until a day ago, it was unclear if the state Budget 2023-24 would get the governor’s nod. In the wake of a stand-off between the offices of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the governor, the state government had been preparing to go ahead without the Governor’s ceremonial address, maintaining that the previous Assembly session was adjourned and not prorogued.

On Monday evening, Minister for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy and special chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao called on governor Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan, following which she consented to clear the Budget statement. This ended an ongoing stalemate that reached the Telangana High Court earlier in the day.

Shri.Vemula Prashanth Reddy,Hon’ble Minister of Roads,Buildings and Legislative Affairs & Housing Department of #Telangana & other officials called on at Rajbhavan #Hyderabad.Invited the Governor to address the Assembly Session.#BudgetSession #TelanganaAssembly @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/uJ3ul3uANp — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) January 30, 2023

The state government had approached the high court requesting its intervention and direction to the governor for the approval for the introduction of an annual financial statement or the state Budget. The state maintained that the governor had not given her consent for the upcoming Budget even though the files concerned have been with the governor since January 21. Meanwhile, the governor requested the state for a copy of the Budget speech and stood her ground.

The bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji asked the counsels to amicably resolve the matter and not drag the court into it. With the court refusing to entertain the plea, the two parties agreed to a compromise.

As part of the agreement, the governor will address the Budget session beginning February 3 and also give her consent to the state Budget for the upcoming year. This will be her first address to the Assembly since 2019. The governor’s counsel also informed the court that eight other Bills, pending the governor’s nod, will be cleared after officials answer her queries.

BJP state unit president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar had on Monday asked what was the state government’s problem in inviting the governor to the Budget session. According to him, the chief minister tried to defame the governor by approaching the high court and the court’s response was a tight slap across the CM’s face. On the other hand, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao responded with a call to abolish the office of the governor as it was introduced by the British and the Telangana Raj Bhavan was being used as a political weapon against the state.