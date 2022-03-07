Telangana budget: New double-bedroom scheme, more medical colleges, KCR nutrition kit for women

The Telangana government has decided to launch a new double-bedroom scheme under which over 4 lakh houses would be constructed at a unit cost of Rs 3 lakh per house for those who own plots but were unable to build their homes.

This is in addition to the ongoing double-bedroom housing scheme under which the government has sanctioned 2.91 lakh houses on a hundred percent subsidy. Of them, 1.7 lakh houses have been completed, while the rest are at various stages of construction.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, during his 90-minute budget speech on Monday, said chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been receiving several representations from those who have a plot but were unable to build a house. As many as 3000 such houses are going to be taken up by the government in each of the 119 assembly segments.

“A total number of 3,57,000 houses will be taken up in the MLA Assembly segments. Further, a total of 43,000 houses would be available for allocation by the chief minister in special circumstances such as for displaced people and those affected by natural calamities. The 2BHK scheme is a role model for the rest of the country.” The government has earmarked a budget allocation of Rs.12,000 crores for the same.

The minister also announced the government’s decision to waive off farm loans of up to Rs 50,000 by the end of March 2022 and loans of up to Rs 75,000 during the next financial year. The government has allocated Rs 22,675 crore for the irrigation sector and Rs 24,254 crore for agriculture and allied sectors in the current budget.

In Rao’s words, a lion’s share of the budget is being spent on welfare activities. “The welfare programs being implemented in Telangana are role models for the rest of the country. It is no exaggeration to say that the golden age of welfare is ushered in by the TRS government.” The government has now allocated Rs 17,700 crores for its flagship scheme Dalit Bandhu (offering Rs 10 lakh financial assistance with no need for bank linkages or collateral), under which it hopes to benefit two lakh families by next financial year. The government has also allocated Rs 5,698 crore and Rs 12,565 crore for the welfare of Backward Communities(BC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities, respectively, in the state.

In addition to that, allocations of Rs 11,728 crore for Aasara (social security) pensions by reducing the age limit of 57 years from the present 65 years, Rs 2,750 crore for Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes for providing financial assistance for marriage, Rs 3,330 crore and Rs 1,394 crore for the transformation of villages and towns, respectively, under Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programs were also announced by the FM. The government has also allocated Rs 3,497 crore (of the total Rs 7,289 crore) to improve schools’ infrastructure in rural and urban areas under the first phase of “Mana Ooru Mana Badi” and “Mana Basti Mana Badi” programs. A new insurance scheme for handloom and power loom workers, on the lines of Rythu Bhima, with a sum assured of Rs 5 lakh was also announced.

Rao also announced the government’s decision to establish a medical college in every district of the state over the next two years. At present, there are 17 medical colleges in Telangana, 12 of which were established post the state formation in 2014. An outlay of Rs 1000 crore was proposed in the budget for the same purpose as the government has decided to start eight new medical colleges in districts of Asifabad, Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, Sircilla, Janagaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, and Khammam in this financial year. Another eight medical colleges would be established in districts of Medak, Medchal, Ranga Reddy, Mulugu, Warangal, Narayanpet, Gadwal, and Yadadri in the next year, he said.

Announcing the success of 256 Basti Dawakhanas that are functioning in Hyderabad, the government has decided to set up 94 more such medical care facilities in the Hyderabad Metropolitan area and another 60 more across municipal corporations and municipalities to boost the healthcare sector. The ceiling of the Arogyasri scheme to ensure quality healthcare for the poor has been hiked from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in the present budget. Diet charges for patients in government hospitals have been increased from Rs 40 to Rs 80 for all patients and Rs 56 to Rs 112 for patients suffering from TB and cancer. Similarly, attendants of these patients would be provided subsidised food. To improve sanitation in hospitals, the government has decided to increase the sanitation expenditure per bed from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500.

After the success of KCR kits in improving institutional deliveries in the state from 30.5% to 56%, the government has identified an acute problem of anemia among pregnant and lactating mothers in nine districts – Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Bhadrachalam Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Mulugu, Jogulamba Gadwal and Nagarkurnool. The FM said that the government has decided to distribute a “KCR nutrition kit”, with all the necessary supplementary nutrition required, to benefit around 1.25 lakh women every year.