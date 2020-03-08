Follow Us:
Sunday, March 08, 2020
Must Read
Live now

Telangana Budget LIVE: Finance minister T Harish Rao to present budget today

Telangana Budget LIVE updates: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the estimated gross state domestic product (GSDP) of the state for 2020-21 is Rs 9.5 lakh crore.

Written by Rahul V Pisharody | Hyderabad | Updated: March 8, 2020 11:21:43 am
Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (Source: Twitter/T Harish Rao)

Telangana Budget LIVE: Telangana Finance minister T Harish Rao will Sunday introduce the state budget for 2020-21 in the Legislative Assembly. The presentation is likely to begin at 11.30 a.m and will be introduced by the Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy. The state cabinet approved the budget 2020-21 on Saturday ahead of its presentation.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the estimated gross state domestic product (GSDP) of the state for 2020-21 is Rs 9.5 lakh crore. The GSDP, he said, has already crossed Rs 8.66 lakh crore in the current financial year whereas it was Rs 4 lakh crore when the State was formed in 2014.

The budget session of Telangana Assembly and Council began on Friday. Assembly will be in recess on Monday and Tuesday and the session is likely to extend till March 20.

Live Blog

T Harish Rao will present the Telangana Budget today. Follow LIVE updates

Highlights

    11:20 (IST)08 Mar 2020

    Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog on Telangana Budget presentation. Follow this space as we track the announcements and latest developments

    The budget session of Telangana Assembly and Council began on Friday. The Telangana State Assembly would pass a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the ongoing Budget session.

    Assembly will be in recess on Monday and Tuesday and the session is likely to extend till March 20.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd