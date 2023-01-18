KCR takes Kejriwal, Mann & Vijayan to Yadadri temple to offer prayers ahead of BRS Khammam meet

Ahead of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) first public meeting in Khammam Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister and party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, along with his counterparts Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi, Bhagwant Mann from Punjab, and Pinarayi Vijayan from Kerala, offered prayers at the Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple located on Yadagirigutta in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

One of the most popular Hindu temples in the state, between 5,000-8,000 pilgrims visit the temple every day. It is located about 60 km away from the capital city of Hyderabad.

Originally a 13th-century cave temple on top of Yadagirigutta hillock, a grand environmentally sustainable temple complex was constructed by the Telangana government at over Rs 1,200 crore after the state formation in 2014.

In October 2022, the renovated temple was awarded ‘Green Place of Worship’ by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for the years 2022 to 2025. The IGBC place of worship rating system addresses the sustainable aspects under the modules — site preservation, water conservation, energy efficiency, health and hygiene, and innovation.

Live: Visit of CM Sri KCR and Chief Ministers of 3 States to Yadadri Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple https://t.co/BVrLWjKiTP — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 18, 2023

During the Khammam public meeting, the state government will also officially launch the second phase of “Kanti Velugu” — an eye check-up and screening camp.

A major event that is being seen by political observers as a show of strength by Opposition parties against the BJP, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and CPI general secretary D Raja will also be present on the occasion, apart from Kejriwal, Mann and Vijayan.

Approximately one lakh people are expected to take part in the meeting, during which KCR will elaborate on Telangana’s achievements in the agriculture sector.

State Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar had been touring the undivided district to mobilise support for the public meeting.