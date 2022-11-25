Telangana ‘bribery bid’: Telangana HC stays notice to BJP leader Santhosh till Dec 5

The Telangana High Court on Friday stayed till December 5 the notice issued for appearance to senior BJP leader B L Santhosh by the Telangana Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged offer to bribe four TRS legislators.

Santhosh and the BJP on Friday filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the notice issued under Section 41A of CrPC by the SIT. The HC did not quash the notice but granted a stay till December 5, said advocate N Ramchander Rao. “The grounds on which we asked for quashing the notice was that on one hand the SIT issues notice under 41A of the CrPC and on the other, it allegedly files a memo seeking to name him as an accused. We contended that on what grounds was this done,” said Telangana BJP general secretary Parminder Reddy.

The SIT had issued a second notice to Santhosh on Thursday to appear before it either on November 26 or 28. The SIT also filed a memo in the ACB court, seeking permission to name him and three others as accused in the alleged attempt to bribe four MLAs.

Besides Santhosh, the SIT has named Bharati Dharma Jana Sena president Tushar Vellapally and Jaggu Kottilil, both from Kerala; and D Srinivas, a Karimnagar-based advocate, as accused in the case.

Earlier, the Telangana SIT had issued similar notices to Santhosh and two others on November 21. However, they did not turn up before the probe panel. Srinivas, however, did appear before the SIT.