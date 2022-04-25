scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 25, 2022
Must Read

Telangana: At least 7 injured in blast at Bhoopalpally power plant

More details are awaited.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
Updated: April 25, 2022 9:24:31 pm
The explosion took place in the 500MW power plant located in Ganpur village of the district.

At least seven workers were injured in a blast at a power plant in Telangana’s Bhoopalpally district on Monday. The 500MW power plant, where the explosion occurred, is located in Ganpur village of the district.

More from Hyderabad

More details are awaited.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 25: Latest News

Advertisement