Telangana: At least 7 injured in blast at Bhoopalpally power plant

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
Updated: April 25, 2022 9:24:31 pm
Updated: April 25, 2022 9:24:31 pm
At least seven workers were injured in a blast at a power plant in Telangana’s Bhoopalpally district on Monday. The 500MW power plant, where the explosion occurred, is located in Ganpur village of the district.
More details are awaited.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-