Telangana: BJP wrests Dubbaka seat from TRS in major bypoll upset

TRS leaders opined that infighting over nominating Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy’s wife as the TRS candidate may have caused the party to lose.

In a major upset for the ruling TRS in Telangana, the BJP bagged the Dubbaka Assembly constituency in a close bypoll contest.

The seat fell vacant following the sudden demise of TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy last August. The TRS fielded Reddy’s wife Solipeta Sujata, while BJP fielded M Raghunandan Rao, a lawyer and party spokesperson, who unsuccessfully contested in 2014 and 2018. He won with a slender majority of 1470 votes. Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy finished third.

The victory gave the BJP its second MLA in the state, and also a shot in the arm for the newly appointed state chief and MP Bandi Sanjay. TRS leaders opined that infighting over nominating Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy’s wife as the TRS candidate may have caused the party to lose.

“We could not achieve the desired result. In the last six years of our governance, we have achieved many positive results but not today. I think it is a wake up call for TRS leaders and party workers. In the coming days we will sit down and analyse what went wrong. We will continue to do work that our government has started,” said K T Rama Rao, TRS Working PResident.

