scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested in Hyderabad for repeating Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh arrested: Officials said they are also pulling down Raja Singh’s video, which Muslim leaders claim insulted their community.

BJP MLA T RAJA arrestTelangana BJP MLA T Raja was arrested on Tuesday morning.

The Hyderabad police arrested BJP MLA T Raja Singh Tuesday morning for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet in a video posted on social media, amid protests against his comments across the city, said officials.

“We have received several complaints. MLA Raja Singh has been apprehended. We will update you about the arrest as well as the sections soon,” DCP (West Zone) Joel Davis told indianexpress.com.

Also Read |Hyderabad: Hundreds hit the streets after BJP MLA Raja Singh repeats Nupur Sharma’s comments on the Prophet

Hyderabad police commissioner’s Task Force took Raja Singh into custody from his residence. Officials said they are also pulling down Raja Singh’s video, which Muslim leaders claim insulted their community.

A defiant Raja Singh, reacting to the FIR registered against him Tuesday morning, said it was a comedy video aimed against stand-up comedian Faruqui and was not against any particular religion or community.

“I do not understand on what basis the police registered the FIR because I did not take the name of any particular community. My video was aimed at Faruqui and I stand by my words, and I did not hurt anyone’s sentiments. This was the first part of the video, there will be a second video too,” he added.

Several Muslim organisations held protests since Monday night outside a number of police stations in the city demanding the arrest of the two-time MLA, who said he had posted the video in response to Munawar Faruqui’s show held in Hyderabad Sunday.

The Goshamahal MLA, who had threatened to disrupt the event was kept under house arrest till the show was over, and several BJP and BJYM activists who tried to storm the venue at Shilpa Kala Vedika were arrested by police on Sunday evening.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

Raja Singh can be heard speaking about stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and his comedy shows in the over 10-minute video shared via Shree Ram Channel Telangana late Monday. Singh is heard repeating the comments made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma that sparked an international row. She was later suspended by the BJP.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 10:44:08 am
Next Story

Emotional tennis legend Chris Evert, now cancer free, says her late sister saved her life

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

With 'jan chaupals' in 70 constituencies, BJP to take on AAP over liquor policy
In Delhi

With 'jan chaupals' in 70 constituencies, BJP to take on AAP over liquor policy

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
After Bilkis convicts' release

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'
Prep for Liger

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan
Express Explained

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

Premium
JEE-Advanced registrations at a nine-year low

JEE-Advanced registrations at a nine-year low

'Not seeing dad before he died as I was playing IPL made me hate cricket'
Ben Stokes opens up

'Not seeing dad before he died as I was playing IPL made me hate cricket'

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement