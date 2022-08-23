BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested in Hyderabad for repeating Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet

The Hyderabad police arrested BJP MLA T Raja Singh Tuesday morning for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet in a video posted on social media, amid protests against his comments across the city, said officials.

“We have received several complaints. MLA Raja Singh has been apprehended. We will update you about the arrest as well as the sections soon,” DCP (West Zone) Joel Davis told indianexpress.com.

Hyderabad police commissioner’s Task Force took Raja Singh into custody from his residence. Officials said they are also pulling down Raja Singh’s video, which Muslim leaders claim insulted their community.

A defiant Raja Singh, reacting to the FIR registered against him Tuesday morning, said it was a comedy video aimed against stand-up comedian Faruqui and was not against any particular religion or community.

“I do not understand on what basis the police registered the FIR because I did not take the name of any particular community. My video was aimed at Faruqui and I stand by my words, and I did not hurt anyone’s sentiments. This was the first part of the video, there will be a second video too,” he added.

Several Muslim organisations held protests since Monday night outside a number of police stations in the city demanding the arrest of the two-time MLA, who said he had posted the video in response to Munawar Faruqui’s show held in Hyderabad Sunday.

The Goshamahal MLA, who had threatened to disrupt the event was kept under house arrest till the show was over, and several BJP and BJYM activists who tried to storm the venue at Shilpa Kala Vedika were arrested by police on Sunday evening.

Raja Singh can be heard speaking about stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and his comedy shows in the over 10-minute video shared via Shree Ram Channel Telangana late Monday. Singh is heard repeating the comments made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma that sparked an international row. She was later suspended by the BJP.