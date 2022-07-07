Telangana: BJP demands ban on PFI after four activists arrested under UAPA

The BJP’s Telangana unit has called for the ban of the Popular Front of India following the arrest of four of its activists in Nizamabad and urged the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to ban the “radical organisation”, citing recent arrests and subsequent confessions by the suspects, that PFI has been actively radicalising Muslim youth for years.

“The PFI agenda confessed by the arrested suspects to the police is extremely unsettling and dangerous to the religious harmony and social integrity of this nation. These radicals admitting that they have been training hundreds of youth against Hindu community, is a serious plot to destabilise the society,” said BJP’s chief spokesperson K Krishnasagar Rao.

Three PFI activists—Shaik Shadulla, 40, Mohammed Imran, 22, and Mohammed Abdul Mobin, 27, all residents of Nizamabad town—were arrested in Telangana’s Nizamabad district Wednesday and booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on charges of conspiring and attempting to create religious animosity and promote enmity between groups.

The arrested were charged under section 13(1)(b) of UAPA apart from sections 120A & 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), and 141 read with 34 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Nizamabad sixth town police station.

According to the Nizamabad police, the three accused had hired Jagtial resident Abdul Qader, who was arrested on July 4, for Rs 6 lakh to train PFI recruits in karate, kung fu, and the use of lethal weapons. Qader trained around 200 youngsters at his house in the Autonagar area of the Nizamabad town for the last six months, police commissioner KR Nagaraju told the media on Wednesday.

These youngsters were recruited from Nizamabad and Adilabad in Telangana, and Kurnool and Kadapa districts in Andhra Pradesh, said the police. Qader also conducted workshops on legal awareness, and physical and mental efficiency, according to the police.

The police commissioner, during the media conference, maintained that PFI was a banned outfit in Jharkhand as it was carrying out the activities of the banned terrorist organisation Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). The PFI members, according to the police, conduct social activities and events to attract youngsters and then instil hatred and fanaticism in them to take on people from other communities.

The police said inquiries found that the accused were preparing for inciting communal tensions across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They were on a recruitment drive to identify innocent and vulnerable youngsters who could be trained, added the police. Further investigation is on to identify those who were trained so far and if any missions were planned to be executed, said the police who are probing funds trail as well.