Telangana BJP chief kicks off padayatra to ‘inform people about corrupt TRS rule’

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay started his “Praja Sangram Yatra” from Bhagyalakshmi Temple near Charminar on Saturday.

Sanjay, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar, will conclude the yatra at Huzurabad on October 2. Huzurabad is slate to go to bypoll soon.

Live from Bhagyalakshmi Temple#PrajaSangramaYatra https://t.co/9dapAELFKU — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) August 28, 2021

When asked as to why he chose Bhagyalakshmi Temple to start his yatra, he said that it was a very place for him and he always took blessings there before starting something new.

“This yatra is against the corrupt family rule of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). I will talk to the people along the way about the Central schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will interact with them to understand their problems,” Sanjay added.

The yatra will pass through Rangareddy, Medak, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and end at Huzurabad. Several national level BJP leaders will join Sanjay along the way. A motorcycle rally by BJP activists was also taken out in the city ahead of the yatra.

The BJP is going all out to defeat the TRS in the upcoming bypoll. The seat fell vacant after former health minister Etela Rajender resigned after being dropped from the Cabinet by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao following allegations of land grabbing.