Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Telangana BJP chief held for ‘violating Covid rules’

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders were staging a ‘jagaran deeksha’ protest against Government Order 317, which was regarding transfers and postings of government employees in the newly created districts.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
Updated: January 4, 2022 4:04:20 am
Police Commissioner, Karimnagar , V Satyanarayana said that most of the BJP workers were not wearing masks and they had gathered in violation of the Covid-19 protocols.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was on Monday remanded to 14 days judicial custody after he was arrested late Sunday night, for violating Covid rules during a protest, police said.

Kumar and other BJP leaders were staging a ‘jagaran deeksha’ protest against Government Order 317, which was regarding transfers and postings of government employees in the newly created districts. The government said the transfers were necessary after 23 new districts were created.

BJP national president JP Nadda condemned the arrest. “This is murder of democracy.”

