Telangana BJP chief arrested after calling for state-wide protest over TRS link with Delhi liquor scam

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested on Tuesday after he called for an agitation across the state against the alleged involvement of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the Delhi liquor scam.
Kumar, who recently launched the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, was taken into custody at Jangaon on Tuesday morning, along with a large number of BJP supporters.
Clashes were reported between BJP workers and the police just before Kumar was taken into custody. Calling his arrest illegal, Kumar said he would launch a hunger strike, and encouraged BJP workers to hold protests across the state over the alleged involvement of the TRS in the Delhi liquor scam.
Meanwhile, several BJP activists held a protest outside the residence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter and TRS MLC K Kavitha. On Sunday, BJP MP Parvesh Verma and former BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed that Kavitha played a major role in facilitating Delhi’s liquor policy.
They alleged she had helped Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia meet with several liquor company owners, including Hyderabad-based Arun Ramachandran Pillai, and that liquor licenses were issued in return for bribes, which went to the AAP and its leaders. Kavitha has denied the allegations, calling them baseless.
