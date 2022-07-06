Telangana BJP files 88 RTIs demanding information on`tall claims’ of TRS govt

The BJP launched a broadside against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government Wednesday with party’s state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar filing 88 RTI application, requesting information from various departments.

“I have asked what the TRS government has done in the last eight years. They make tall claims, let them give it on record. I hope the state government provides the information because I am going to take it to the public and expose the failures of the TRS government. Let the janta darbar decide for themselves,’’ Kumar, who is also the MP from Karimnagar, said.

He sent the RTIs to the chief minister’s office too, requesting information on how many promises and assurances were given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the Legislative Assembly and Council, and in the districts during visits, and how many have been fulfilled. He sought the information from June 2, 2014, the day the TRS formed the state’s first government to June 2, 2022.

Kumar also asked for details of promises made in the TRS manifesto in 2014 and 2018. BJP state vice president G Manohar Reddy filed another RTI application seeking information on how much money was spent by the government on advertisements in newspapers and electronic media.

Senior minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav responded that the government would provide all the information. “We have nothing to hide. We have done good work and that is what we are showcasing,” he said.

Another RTI to the CMO requests information on how many complaints have been received by the chief minister regarding land grabbing and land acquisitions by MLAs, MPs, MLCs and other public representatives in the last eight years and whether the CM directed relevant authorities to investigate, and what action was taken.

Kumar asked party members, including Yuva Morcha leaders, to file RTI applications at collectors’ offices seeking information on development in each of the 33 districts. Kumar said he started filing the RTIs on June 28, including one asking the CM to reveal how many times he has gone to the secretariat to work, and how much was spent on expanding the official residence `Pragathi Bhavan’.

One RTI sought information from the CM on the number of days spent at his official residence and the same in an agricultural field. “How many notifications have the state government issued for filling up the jobs from June 2, 2014, to June 25, 2022? How many vacancies have been filled in this period,’’ states another RTI.

An RTI seeking information on how many posts of teachers have been filled in the state since June 2014 and how many posts are vacant has been filed. Kumar has been championing the cause of teachers ever since he took over as the BJP chief. One RTI to the CMO asked for details of how many states the CM has visited and how much it cost; whether the aircraft was chartered or if the CM flew on an airline; whether he stayed at government guesthouses or hotels during these trips.

“The government has issued advertisements to the media and put up banners highlighting its irrigation projects. I filed an RTI requesting information on how much irrigation water each district has received, and in which assembly constituencies up to one lakh acres have been irrigated,’’ he said.

An RTI to the welfare department demanded information on the number of SC and ST beneficiaries who received land. The BJP, which has been criticising the double bedroom houses scheme of the TRS, filed one RTI asking how many houses have been built and allocated so far. Kumar also asked how many farmers were eligible for loan waivers up to Rs 1 lakh and how the farmers’ loans were waived off.

Kumar filed one RTI asking how much debt was incurred by the government from June 2014 to May 2022. Over the contentious issue of the state government having 10 advisors, an RTI sought details of salaries paid to them; what advice they gave and to whom; how many of those were followed.

Kumar shot off RTIs to the health department and education department seeking information on the number of super speciality hospitals set up in the districts and 30-bed hospitals. Information on new engineering and polytechnic colleges was also sought.