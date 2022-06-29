Telangana: With Bhagyalakshmi temple as rallying point, BJP gears up for national executive meet

The Bhagyalakshmi temple adjoining the Charminar in Hyderabad will be the rallying point for the BJP ahead of its two-day national executive meeting, scheduled to be held in the city on July 2 and 3.

The temple dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi has been at the centre of the BJP’s politics in Telangana over the past few years with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath even making a pitch to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. The temple was also in the news recently after Congress leader Rashed Khan raked up a controversy by starting a signature campaign seeking the reopening of the mosque inside Charminar for namaz.

With several BJP leaders expected to visit the Bhagyalakshmi temple in the next few days, the Hyderabad police are planning to throw a security cordon around the area and have tightened security in the city.

The BJP, which has launched an aggressive campaign ahead of the national executive meet, has placed huge cutouts and posters all over the city, sparking a ‘poster war’ with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which has put up ‘Bye Bye Modi’ posters in retaliation.

Over 300 BJP leaders are likely to arrive in the city from Thursday. BJP national general secretary and party’s state in-charge Tarun Chugh said that party leaders are concentrating on making the July 3 public meeting, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering, a success. Chugh, accompanied by MP and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, inspected the arrangements at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, on Wednesday.

The BJP is also mobilising supporters from all 119 Assembly constituencies, with party leaders crisscrossing the state to invite cadre to attend the meeting. Members of all the BJP polling booth-level committees have also been invited. While a separate team from the IT cell is promoting the event on social media, the state BJP is requisitioning hundreds of buses and other vehicles to transport people for the meeting.

For the first time, Prime Minister Modi will be in the city for two consecutive days. On July 1, a meeting of the national general secretaries will be held and party president J P Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition. On July 2-3, more than 180 party leaders, including chief ministers, Cabinet ministers, former chief ministers and office-bearers, will attend the national executive meet. The two-day meet will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre. The last time the BJP held its national executive meeting in Hyderabad was in 2004.

Besides discussing the party’s roadmap for the Assembly elections to be held in several states later this year and next year, and the 2024 general elections, the BJP’s national executive meeting will also review its strategy for ‘Mission Telangana’ and south India, BJP coordinator Balraj Nune said.

With the BJP placing a countdown clock with the slogan “Saalu dora, selavu dora (Enough, sir, goodbye, sir)” aimed at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao outside its headquarters at Nampally, Chugh said that the countdown for the end of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government has begun.

The TRS has hit back with its own anti-Modi banners and posters, with some questioning what the BJP or the Prime Minister have done for Telangana. TRS MLA Balka Suman said that posters with the slogan “Modi hatao, Bharat bachao (Remove Modi, save India)” will be placed across the city.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which has hired private advertising agencies to put up hoardings and posters, has accused the TRS of using its clout and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to corner space on Hyderabad Metro pillars and other important places. “The GHMC is threatening to issue fines to agencies putting up BJP posters but the TRS has no such restriction,” a BJP member said on Wednesday.

The BJP also launched a website inviting people to register if they want the TRS government to go.