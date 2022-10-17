Telangana: Bear sighted near Satavahana University hostel, campus on alert

After a wild bear was reportedly sighted near the men’s hostel on Satavahana University campus in Karimnagar Sunday night, the forest department officials have started a search for the mammal while students have been asked not to venture out in the evenings. The sprawling campus spread across lakes and hillocks over nearly 200 acres is home to around 600 students. The campus security guards who keep vigil at night have been asked to move in groups.

Earlier in March too, a bear was sighted by students on campus. While students had captured a video of the bear around a pond near the women’s hostel in the early morning hours, forest officials had recovered footprints of an adult bear then. Two cage traps with baits and twelve cameras were installed at different locations to capture the animal but in vain. The forest department even used a drone to survey the forest area during the summer.

A university official said it was around 11 pm Sunday that students at the men’s hostel sighted the bear and informed the authorities. “There are two hillocks inside the campus and the campus is like a forest. The areas adjoining the campus are also forest-like,” he said. Altogether, it is nearly 600 acres of forest-like land conducive for animals such as bears.

When contacted, Prof Mallesh Sankasala, the vice chancellor of Satavahana University, said that sighting of bears has been very common not only on campus but in the nearby areas as well. “We have informed the forest department and they have deployed their teams. They will do their job. We will ask students not to go out at night,” he said.

Ch Balamani, the district forest officer for Karimnagar and Rajanna Sircilla, told indianexpress.com that the university authorities have been asked to alert the students not to venture out into forests and move around the campus only in groups.

“Our operation has been going on since it was sighted last time. We have changed the locations of cage traps and cameras several times but the area is very conducive for bears and it has been elusive,” she said.

The officials do not know if it is one bear or many. “We have only one footprint from near a pond and all we know is that it is an adult. Now that the campus is quite green after the rains, we will have to wait till either cameras or cage traps capture the bear. Since it is a crepuscular animal (most active around dawn and dusk), we do not want students to venture out even though we have no history of anyone getting harmed or attacked,” she added.

Although no one yet has sighted the bear during the day, officials have cautioned the administration. Morning walkers have been advised to avoid their routine strolls. Officials are yet to confirm if it is only a single adult bear or a sloth. The campus has its buildings and departments scattered across and connected via a network of roads through the bushy forests. The forest department officials have decided to have the rescue team stay camped and continue their search operation.