‘What about insult to my mother?’ Telangana Speaker day after he broke down in House

This comes a day after Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar was seen in tears after alleged derogatory and objectionable remarks made in the House. (File photo)

As stormy scenes continued on the second day of the monsoon session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, the House passed a resolution that Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekar Rao “should own responsibility for the unbecoming conduct of the members of his party.”

The resolution also stated that KCR should tender unconditional apology to the Speaker “in the interest of institutional integrity, decency and decorum of this House”.

This comes a day after Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar was seen in tears after alleged derogatory and objectionable remarks made in the House.

Earlier in the day, while stating that a report on the alleged police action against BRS’s women MLAs will soon be submitted before the House, the Speaker asked, “But what about the insult to me and my mother?”