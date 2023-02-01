Telangana village ash mound volcanic remains of Indonesia’s Toba supervolcano: experts

Ash mounds recently discovered at a remote village in Telangana’s Medak district could well be remains of lava ash from the Toba supervolcano eruption that occurred about 75,000 years ago in Indonesia, say history enthusiasts and field explorers with the Kotha Telangana Charitha Brundam (KTCB).

The white powder mounds were discovered by the group’s field researcher B V Bhadragirish near Haridra stream, a tributary of the Manjeera river, at Hastalapur village in Narsapur. The local residents were using this powder for chalk.

After learning about the ash pits on the outskirts of the village, Bhadragirish inspected the ash mounds which are locally called sudda gutta. The ash bed, located about one kilometre away to the southeast of Narasimhaswamigutta on the village outskirts, is spread over a radius of about half a kilometre and two feet in depth. He had gone to visit the prehistoric rock art paintings site on Pandavulagutta. It was believed that the ash came from iron-smelting furnaces.

Also Read | Telangana: History enthusiasts make most of social media to unravel local histories

However, Sriramoju Haragopal, Convenor, KTCB, said the ash has been tested in the laboratory and has been identified as volcanic ash and thus the site becomes the first such site discovered in Telangana. “We collected the ash samples and tested them in the laboratory to find that there was almost no carbon in it while sulfur content was about 5 mg per kg. Examining the particles in the ash under a microscope revealed particles had sharp edges as found in volcanic lava ash. This is believed to be from the Toba volcanic eruption,” Haragopal said.

Sriramoju Haragopal said ash mounds usually seen in other parts of Telangana also need to be re-examined to identify whether they have volcanic ash. (Express photo) Sriramoju Haragopal said ash mounds usually seen in other parts of Telangana also need to be re-examined to identify whether they have volcanic ash. (Express photo)

The group also consulted Chakilam Venugopal Rao, a former deputy director general of the Geological Survey of India (GSI). “He has said that this ash can be confirmed as the ash of the Toba volcano that erupted in Indonesia 75 thousand years ago. A similar Toba ash site was already discovered in Jwalapuram village near Banaganapalli in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district and identified as that of remains of Toba eruption,” said Haragopal.

He added the ash from the volcano in Sumatra islands was spread across thousands of kilometres and was washed away by water currents and piled up in different parts of the world. “It is noteworthy that the village of Hastalapur is located on the banks of the Haridra which joins the Manjira river.”

Haragopal said ash mounds usually seen in other parts of Telangana also need to be re-examined to identify whether they have volcanic ash. “Ash mounds in other parts of Telangana may not be ash mounds formed by burning cattle dung in the prehistoric era as previously thought.”