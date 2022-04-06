Telangana: Army, state officials to conduct joint inspections to sort out road closure issue in Secunderabad Cantonment

State government officials and the Local Military Authority (LMA) will soon carry out joint inspections to sort out several issues, including the closure of roads in the Secunderabad Cantonment, that have reportedly strained their relationship.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Notably, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao had in March warned of snapping electricity and water supply to the Secunderabad Cantonment accusing the military authorities of causing inconvenience to the residents living near the cantonment by closing down roads “without reason”.

Following the first meeting Tuesday between the state government and military authorities in this regard, the minister stated in a release that the Army has assured cooperation with the state government, HMWS&SB, GHMC and other departments for taking up development works. The Army delegation was led by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Dakshin Bharat Area, Lt Gen A Arun.

Apart from the closure of roads in Secunderabad Cantonment limits, the meeting also discussed widening of the Balkapur nullah flowing through the cantonment, widening of roads, construction of skyways at Mehdipatnam and development of link roads passing through the Golconda Golf Course and Neknampur.

Rama Rao told the Army officials that infrastructure was being developed in a big way in and around Hyderabad, with several developmental works proposed in the Cantonment too.

Bengaluru or Hyderabad? | Entrepreneur’s tweet triggers challenge of sorts

“Despite meeting with the defence minister and officials of the ministry and submitting representations for the acquisition of plots for the construction of proposed skyways, there has been no proactive response yet,” he reportedly told the Army delegation.

According to the release, Lt Gen A Arun has assured complete cooperation to the state government for developmental works. Regarding the issue of road closure, the Army officials agreed to conduct joint inspections along with GHMC officials.

Thanking the officials, the minister added that the state government had the utmost respect for the Army and that when it came to honouring the Army, the state government was a role model for other states in the country.

On March 12, while speaking during the Question Hour in the state Assembly on the implementation of the Strategic Nala Development Programme in the city of Hyderabad, Rama Rao had said: “If we have to take tough action, we can. If they don’t understand, we have to do something. If necessary, we will cut the electricity supply there. If necessary, we will cut the water supply as well. We will see what they will do then,” he said. There should be peaceful co-existence, the state government cannot keep quiet over the closure of roads and building of check-dam, he had added.