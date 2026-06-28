Assaulted over ‘Urdu classes’ he didn’t teach, Telangana school principal speaks out

“At the beginning of the school year, in June, two days of Urdu classes were held, and when parents of Hindu students opposed this, we decided not to conduct these classes anymore,” Khan said. (Special Arrangement)

At 10 am on June 27, a group of 10 to 15 men walked into Bharat Chandra High School at Armoor in Telangana’s Nizamabad district and allegedly manhandled the principal, purportedly over complaints that he taught Urdu to a class of 25 students.

The incident was caught on video and later circulated through WhatsApp groups.

The principal, 37-year-old Aamir Khan, told The Indian Express that he is actually an English teacher, and that Urdu classes were, in fact, taught briefly at the private school, but by a different teacher. The classes were started on the instruction of the school management board, which he said was “headed by Hindu persons who decided that Urdu can be taught as a second language in the school”.