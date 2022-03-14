Telangana announces half-day schools from tomorrow amid rising heat

As temperatures rise in the state, the Telangana Directorate of School Education on Monday issued an order to run schools for only half day – 8 am to 12.30 pm – from Tuesday (March 15).

The order will be in effect till the last working day of the academic year 2021-22 and applicable for all primary, upper primary and high schools — government, aided and private.

However, the notification from the director of school education said that special classes shall continue for class 10 students preparing for the upcoming SSC public examinations, scheduled in May 2022.

As per the notification, regional joint directors of school education and district education officers were directed to communicate the order to the schools.