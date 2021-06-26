Telangana, Andhra mull reopening schools, colleges with staggered timings, 50% attendance

While Telangana is set to reopen schools and colleges from July 1, with 50 per cent attendance, Andhra Pradesh is mulling reopening of schools in August / file

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are considering reopening of educational institutions with staggered timings and 50 per cent attendance on alternate days.

While Telangana is set to reopen schools and colleges from July 1, with 50 per cent attendance, Andhra Pradesh is mulling reopening of schools in August.

Discussions are on to decide whether classes can be held in morning and evening batches, with 50 per cent students in each, it is learnt. Officials are also discussing whether classes can be held on alternate days, with 50 per cent students attending physical classes each day.

AP education minister Adimulapu Suresh said, “We are chalking out plans to reopen schools in August”.

“How we start the classes depends on the third wave of Covid-19. If we feel it is not safe for students, then we might consider staggered timings and 50 per cent attendance on alternate days. But these are still under discussion. Final call will be taken later,” he further added.

At the same time, an official from Telangana government said, “We are considering holding classes in two batches — morning and evening. We are also looking at the possibility of holding classes on alternate days with 50 per cent students. Half the teachers will be present on one day, and the other half the following day.”

However, classes for Class 9 and 10 will be held online, it was informed.

Educational institutions are likely to seek Covid-negative reports before allowing students into campuses.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao issued instructions to transfer or promote teachers wherever they are required.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Telangana State Progressive Recognised Teachers Union (TS PRTU), met Rao and submitted a memorandum, urging the government to temporarily postpone the plan to reopen schools in keeping with the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

Parents in both states are wary of sending their children to schools until the pandemic subsides. “Parents’ associations are against reopening of schools until it is totally safe. Many are opposed to conducting classes in batches and are demanding that schools continue with the online classes,’’ an official from AP education department said.

“Even with fewer students in school, once they enter, maintaining physical distance will be a challenge,” N Narayana, of Telangana Parents’ Association, said. “It is probably safer to vaccinate all students and teachers before institutions are reopened for physical classes,” he added.

Another concern parents have flagged, while holding classes in batches, is regarding the timings as for many students classes may start as early as 7 am.