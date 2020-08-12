Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: 1,897 new cases, 9 deaths in Telangana

A man checks a face mask before buying it in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Southern states continued reporting high COVID-19 caseloads on Wednesday, the numbers being close to 25,000, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation with four of the most affected ones from the region–Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

Telangana reported 1,897 new cases and 9 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 84,544 and the toll to 654. During a meeting with the prime minister, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the pitched for augmenting healthcare facilities across the country, drawing lessons from the experience of handling the current pandemic. He also said that his government was “diligently following” the ICMR guidelines and that it has taken all measures, including increased testing, to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, the tally rose to 2,44,549 with 9,024 fresh cases. As many as 87 deaths took place in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall toll to 2,203. According to the latest bulletin 9,113 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state after recovering from the disease. More positive cases were detected in rapid antigen tests as compared to RT-PCR, TruNat and other tests in the last 24 hours in the state.