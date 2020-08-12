Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: 1,897 new cases, 9 deaths in Telangana

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Southern states continued reporting high COVID-19 caseloads on Wednesday, the numbers being close to 25,000, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation with four of the most affected ones from the region–Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.
Telangana reported 1,897 new cases and 9 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 84,544 and the toll to 654. During a meeting with the prime minister, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the pitched for augmenting healthcare facilities across the country, drawing lessons from the experience of handling the current pandemic. He also said that his government was “diligently following” the ICMR guidelines and that it has taken all measures, including increased testing, to contain the spread of coronavirus.
In Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, the tally rose to 2,44,549 with 9,024 fresh cases. As many as 87 deaths took place in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall toll to 2,203. According to the latest bulletin 9,113 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state after recovering from the disease. More positive cases were detected in rapid antigen tests as compared to RT-PCR, TruNat and other tests in the last 24 hours in the state.
The Andhra Pradesh government late Tuesday night posted senior IPS officer K V Rajendranath Reddy to the state intelligence wing as its new chief, an official order said. Reddy, a 1992 batch officer, will also hold full additional charge as director general of vigilance and enforcement under the General Administration Department, an order issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said. Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam city, Rajiv Kumar Meena has been shunted out and directed to report to the police headquarters here. Manish Kumar Sinha, a 2000 batch officer of the inspector-general rank, will replace Kumar, the order said. Sinha was heading the intelligence wing.
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog. Telangana has 84,544 cases, while Andhra Pradesh has 2,44,549. The toll in Telangana stands at 654, while 2203 people have succumbed to infection in Andhra Pradesh. Follow LIVE updates