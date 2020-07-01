Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: All entrance exams in Telangana postponed

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: The spike in the number of COVID cases in Telangana continued on Tuesday with 945 people testing positive for the virus, taking the total tally in the state to 16,339. With seven new deaths reported from across the state, the toll in the state has risen to 260. Hyderabad alone reported 869 cases.
The Telangana government has also cancelled all common competitive entrance tests, such as EAMCET, ECET, PGECET, ICET, PECET, LAWCET, PGLCET, scheduled to be held in the state this month. Fresh dates will be announced later, the government said. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has called for a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to impose a lockdown in GHMC areas to contain the spread of the outbreak.
Alarmed by the spike in cases after it had ramped up testing, the Telangana government has now scaled it down. Till June 15, there were 5,193 Covid-19 cases in the state. This went up to 15,394 by June 29. After increasing the tests to over 4,000 per day on June 24, authorities brought it down to 2,648 on June 29. In Andhra Pradesh, a total of 704 cases were reported.
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy today flagged off 412 new ambulances including 105 vehicles that are equipped with Advanced Life Support, 282 vehicles with Basic Life Support equipment and 26 neo-natal ambulances. 676 old vehicles have been refurbished, refitted and converted into Mobile Medical Units.
With the induction of the 412 new vehicles adding to the existing fleet of 676, the ratio of ambulance availability has come down to 74,609 from 1,19,545 people. Under the revamped health care system, the government has also decided to provide free treatment to all victims of road accidents for the first 48 hours at any hospital.
Out of the 945 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 869, followed by 29 in Ranga Reddy district, a state government bulletin said. More than 74 per cent of the cases — 11,527 — have been reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.
Telangana Health Minister E Rajender, who held a review meeting with senior officials, directed all medical colleges in the districts to make necessary arrangements to admit COVID-19 patients if needed so that pressure is eased on hospitals in Hyderabad. With a large number of cases being reported from the GHMC limits the minister instructed officials to increase surveillance and said 11 sample collection centres have been set up there.
