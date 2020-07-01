Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: All entrance exams in Telangana postponed

A cycle rickshaw puller wearing face mask transports a load in Hyderabad (AP) A cycle rickshaw puller wearing face mask transports a load in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: The spike in the number of COVID cases in Telangana continued on Tuesday with 945 people testing positive for the virus, taking the total tally in the state to 16,339. With seven new deaths reported from across the state, the toll in the state has risen to 260. Hyderabad alone reported 869 cases.

The Telangana government has also cancelled all common competitive entrance tests, such as EAMCET, ECET, PGECET, ICET, PECET, LAWCET, PGLCET, scheduled to be held in the state this month. Fresh dates will be announced later, the government said. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has called for a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to impose a lockdown in GHMC areas to contain the spread of the outbreak.

Alarmed by the spike in cases after it had ramped up testing, the Telangana government has now scaled it down. Till June 15, there were 5,193 Covid-19 cases in the state. This went up to 15,394 by June 29. After increasing the tests to over 4,000 per day on June 24, authorities brought it down to 2,648 on June 29. In Andhra Pradesh, a total of 704 cases were reported.