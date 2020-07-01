scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 01, 2020
COVID19
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: All entrance exams in Telangana postponed

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Update: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has called for a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to impose a lockdown in Hyderabad to contain the spread of the outbreak.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: July 1, 2020 10:47:10 am
A cycle rickshaw puller wearing face mask transports a load in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: The spike in the number of COVID cases in Telangana continued on Tuesday with 945 people testing positive for the virus, taking the total tally in the state to 16,339. With seven new deaths reported from across the state, the toll in the state has risen to 260. Hyderabad alone reported 869 cases.

The Telangana government has also cancelled all common competitive entrance tests, such as EAMCET, ECET, PGECET, ICET, PECET, LAWCET, PGLCET, scheduled to be held in the state this month. Fresh dates will be announced later, the government said. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has called for a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to impose a lockdown in GHMC areas to contain the spread of the outbreak.

Alarmed by the spike in cases after it had ramped up testing, the Telangana government has now scaled it down. Till June 15, there were 5,193 Covid-19 cases in the state. This went up to 15,394 by June 29. After increasing the tests to over 4,000 per day on June 24, authorities brought it down to 2,648 on June 29. In Andhra Pradesh, a total of 704 cases were reported.

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: KCR to decide on Hyderabad lockdown today; Telangana reports 945 cases, Andhra Pradesh sees 704 infections. Follow the latest news

10:47 (IST)01 Jul 2020
Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Reddy launches ambulances, mobile medical units

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy today flagged off 412 new ambulances including 105 vehicles that are equipped with Advanced Life Support, 282 vehicles with Basic Life Support equipment and 26 neo-natal ambulances. 676 old vehicles have been refurbished, refitted and converted into Mobile Medical Units.

With the induction of the 412 new vehicles adding to the existing fleet of 676, the ratio of ambulance availability has come down to 74,609 from 1,19,545 people. Under the revamped health care system, the government has also decided to provide free treatment to all victims of road accidents for the first 48 hours at any hospital.

10:14 (IST)01 Jul 2020
Nearly 75% of cases in Telangana reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Out of the 945 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 869, followed by 29 in Ranga Reddy district, a state government bulletin said. More than 74 per cent of the cases — 11,527 — have been reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender, who held a review meeting with senior officials, directed all medical colleges in the districts to make necessary arrangements to admit COVID-19 patients if needed so that pressure is eased on hospitals in Hyderabad. With a large number of cases being reported from the GHMC limits the minister instructed officials to increase surveillance and said 11 sample collection centres have been set up there.

10:02 (IST)01 Jul 2020
Welcome to the Indian Express live blog. While Telangana reported 945 cases, Andhra Pradesh saw 704 infections. Follow this space to track the latest news and developments

A total of 704 COVID-19 cases were added in Andhra Pradesh, taking the overall tally in the state to 14,595 on Tuesday. The toll rose to 187 with seven fresh casualties, according to the latest health department bulletin. Since June 1, when Unlock 1.0 began, the state has witnessed a rapid surge in coronavirus infections as a staggering 10,919 cases were added this month, the government data showed. From March 12, when the first COVID-19 case was reported in the state, to May 31, the total number of cases in the state stood at 3,676.

Telanganareported 945 new COVID-19 positive cases and seven deaths on Tuesday, pushing the overall tally to 16,339 and the fatalities to 260. Out of the 945 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 869, followed by 29 in Ranga Reddy district, a state government bulletin said. A total of1,712people were discharged on Tuesday taking the total number of discharged to 7,294 so far, while 8,785 are under treatment, it said. The bulletin said 3,457samples were tested onTuesday.

