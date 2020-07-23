Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Nearly 65,000 Covid cases in Andhra; Telangana records 1,554 fresh cases

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
COVID19
Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: In Telangana, as many as 1,554 new cases and nine deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the tally of positive cases to 49,259 and deaths to 438.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 23, 2020 1:28:18 am
Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: With a record single-day spike of 6,045 new coronavirus cases and 65 deaths on Wednesday, the COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 64,713 cases and 823 deaths.

According to the latest COVID-19 bulletin, the state now has 31,763 active cases after a total of 32,127 patients recovered so far. The infection positivity rate shot up to 4.51 per cent while the recovery rate was 49.65 per cent while mortality rate stood at 1.27 per cent.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, as many as 1,554 new cases and nine deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the tally of positive cases to 49,259 and deaths to 438 in the state. Out of the 1,554 cases, 842 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 132 and 96 cases respectively.

hyderabad, hyderabad coronavirus news, andhra pradesh, andhra pradesh coronavirus, telangana, telangana news Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Wednesday instructed the police department to release prisoners with good conduct on Independence Day. (File)

In Andhra, Visakhapatnam saw a massive spurt in the last 24 hours ending at 9 AM, reporting 1,049 cases, while East Godavari district added another 891, followed by Guntur with 842.

An MLA of the ruling YSR Congress tested positive for coronavirus in Guntur district.

In all, seven legislators tested positive for the virus in the state so far. Guntur also registered 15 COVID-19 deaths in a day, the highest in the state so far, followed by 10 in Krishna and eight in West Godavari, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday instructed the police department to release prisoners with good conduct on the occasion of this year's Independence Day.

He asked the department to prepare a list for the purpose, an official release said.

Rao, who held a meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahendar Reddy and other officials here, examined the guidelines pertaining to the release of the prisoners, it added.

