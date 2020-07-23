Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Nearly 65,000 Covid cases in Andhra; Telangana records 1,554 fresh cases

The covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 64,713 cases and 823 deaths. (AP photo) The covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 64,713 cases and 823 deaths. (AP photo)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: With a record single-day spike of 6,045 new coronavirus cases and 65 deaths on Wednesday, the COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 64,713 cases and 823 deaths.

According to the latest COVID-19 bulletin, the state now has 31,763 active cases after a total of 32,127 patients recovered so far. The infection positivity rate shot up to 4.51 per cent while the recovery rate was 49.65 per cent while mortality rate stood at 1.27 per cent.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, as many as 1,554 new cases and nine deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the tally of positive cases to 49,259 and deaths to 438 in the state. Out of the 1,554 cases, 842 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 132 and 96 cases respectively.