Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana records 2,058 new cases, 10 deaths

Of the 5,000 coaches to be converted in the first phase, south-central railway (CSR) will work on 482 coaches and south-east central railway (SECR) on 111 coaches, officials said. (Representational Image)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana added 2,058 new coronavirus cases along with 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections in the state to over 1.60 lakh. The total death toll currently stands at 984. Out of the total cases, at least 1,29,187 people have recovered while 30,400 infections still persist. The recovery rate in Telangana rose to 80.45 per cent while the case fatality rate stood at 0.61 per cent, unchanged from the previous day.

The coronavirus outbreak hit the headquarters of South Central Railway (SCR) in Telangana after several employees tested positive for the virus, officials informed Monday. Following this, the building has undergone intensive disinfection as officials are still in the process of contract tracing and finding the exact number of positive individuals.

Fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh slumped below the 8,000 mark after about three weeks on Monday, taking the tally to 5.75 lakh, but the number of tests too came down by more than 10,000. As many as 9,764 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, while 60 more succumbed to the pandemic as the toll mounted to 4,972. With 7,956 fresh cases detected in the last 24 hours from 9 am on Sunday, the total number of cases rose to 5,75,079 while the recoveries increased to 4,76,903. The number of active cases decreased further to 93,204.