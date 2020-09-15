Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana records 2,058 new cases, 10 deaths

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Updated: September 15, 2020 9:28:16 am
Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana added 2,058 new coronavirus cases along with 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections in the state to over 1.60 lakh.  The total death toll currently stands at 984. Out of the total cases, at least 1,29,187 people have recovered while 30,400 infections still persist. The recovery rate in Telangana rose to 80.45 per cent while the case fatality rate stood at 0.61 per cent, unchanged from the previous day.

The coronavirus outbreak hit the headquarters of South Central Railway (SCR) in Telangana after several employees tested positive for the virus, officials informed Monday. Following this, the building has undergone intensive disinfection as officials are still in the process of contract tracing and finding the exact number of positive individuals.

Fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh slumped below the 8,000 mark after about three weeks on Monday, taking the tally to 5.75 lakh, but the number of tests too came down by more than 10,000. As many as 9,764 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, while 60 more succumbed to the pandemic as the toll mounted to 4,972. With 7,956 fresh cases detected in the last 24 hours from 9 am on Sunday, the total number of cases rose to 5,75,079 while the recoveries increased to 4,76,903. The number of active cases decreased further to 93,204.

 

09:28 (IST)15 Sep 2020
Several SCR HQ employees test positive for COVID-19

The coronavirus infection has hit the headquarters of South Central Railway (SCR) here with several employees testing positive for the virus and intensive disinfection has been taken up in the building, an senior official said here on Monday. The exact number of employees who tested positive was not available immediatelyand intensive disinfection has been taken up at Rail Nilayam, the headquarters of SCR, for two days (Monday and Tuesday), he said.(PTI)

09:03 (IST)15 Sep 2020
Telangana records 2,058 new cases, 10 deaths

Telangana added 2,058 new coronavirus cases along with 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections in the state to over 1.60 lakh, the state's Covid-19 bulletin said on Tuesday. The total death toll currently stands at 984. Out of the total cases, at least 1,29,187 people have recovered while 30,400 infections still persist. The recovery rate in Telangana rose to 80.45 per cent while the case fatality rate stood at 0.61 per cent, unchanged from the previous day.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh failed to reach an agreement over resuming interstate bus travel when the Telangana government abruptly cancelled a meeting of the Transport ministers scheduled for Monday. The crucial meeting was set up when AP government sought to bargain a political solution and the state Transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah took up the issue with his Telangana counterpart Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The inconclusive nature of the issue has resulted in depriving thousands of people in the two states of a public transport option despite the complete opening of interstate borders as part of Unlock 4.

Meanwhile, a serosurvey in Andhra Pradesh has revealed that close to 20 per cent of the state's population has developed antibodies for SARS-COV-2. The serosurvey, which included 5,000 people, showed that 19.7 per cent of people developed immunity against the virus. Disclosing the survey findings, AP Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare Katamaneni Bhaskar said 22.5 per cent population in urban areas and 18.2 per cent in rural acquired immunity for Covid-19.

