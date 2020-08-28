Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: AP nears 4 lakh mark

A health worker stands by a wall before taking nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad (AP Photo)

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live News Updates:

The number of new infections of novel Coronavirus jumped to more than 75,000 on Wednesday, the highest that any country has ever recorded on a single day since the start of the outbreak. The big jump came after more than three weeks of relative stagnation during which the number of new infections remained between 60,000 and 70,000, the longest that it has spent in any such range. It was powered by the highest single-day rise in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

A resurgence seems to be happening in Telangana. In the last five days, the state has been reporting close to 2,500 new cases every day. On Tuesday, this figure crossed 3,000 for the first time. Before this, the state was reporting between 1,500 and 1,800 cases every day.

As Telangana ramps up its testing, the number of daily positive cases has tripled from a week ago. The state has increased testing in the past few days amidst criticism that it was checking less than 10,000 samples per day despite numbers increasing in all its 33 districts. On Tuesday, the government also announced that it was converting Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Warangal into an exclusive Covid-19 treatment centre — only the second such in the state after Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

In Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, a new record high of 10,830 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in a day, as the states aggregate tally shot up to 3,82,469 on Wednesday. Results from 61,838 sample tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday turned out the record number of positives in a single day so far, surpassing the 10,820 reported on August 9. After a cumulative 34,18,690 tests, the infection positivity rate in the state mounted to 11.19 per cent as against the national average of 8.59 per cent, according to the latest government bulletin.