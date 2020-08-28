Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: AP nears 4 lakh mark

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: The number of novel coronavirus cases in Telangana rose by 2,932 on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 1,17,415. This includes 28,941 active cases, 87,675 people who have recovered and 799 deaths.
Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao Thursday claimed states had lost 60-70 per cent of their tax revenues due to the Goods and Services (GST) regime, while the Centre had only lost 31 per cent. He appealed to the Centre to release Telangana’s share of Rs 2,700 crore. Telangana is among the five states that pay the highest GST.
Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, reported 10,621 new infections in the 24 hours ending 9 am Thursday — the latest data released by the state government — taking its tally to 3.93 lakh Covid-19 cases. Of the total, 2.95 lakh patients have recovered and 3,633 have died. There are 94,209 patients being treated for the disease.
On Thursday, Prakasam and East Godavari districts detected over 1,000 cases each. Chittoor, Guntur and SPS Nellore registered more than 900 cases each, while West Godavari, Srikakulam, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and Kurnool reported over 800 cases each.
Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao Thursday claimed states had lost 60-70 per cent of their tax revenues due to the Goods and Services (GST) regime, while the Centre had only lost 31 per cent. He appealed to the Centre to release Telangana’s share of Rs 2,700 crore. Telangana is among the five states that pay the highest GST.
On Thursday, Prakasam and East Godavari districts detected over 1,000 cases each. Chittoor, Guntur and SPS Nellore registered more than 900 cases each, while West Godavari, Srikakulam, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and Kurnool reported over 800 cases each. AP's tally of 3.93 lakh Covid-19 cases includes 2.95 lakh patients who have recovered and 3,633 who have died. There are 94,209 patients being treated for the disease across the state.
The number of novel coronavirus cases in Telangana rose by 2,932 on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 1,17,415. This includes 28,941 active cases, 87,675 people who have recovered and 799 deaths.
Welcome to our live blog of the Covid-19 situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The two southern states have 1.17 lakh and 3.93 lakh Covid-19 cases respectively. Follow this blog through the day as we update you with the latest news and development.