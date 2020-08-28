scorecardresearch
Friday, August 28, 2020
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: AP nears 4 lakh mark

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh reported 10,621 cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am Thursday taking its tally to 3.93 lakh Covid-19 cases.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, Vijayawada | Updated: August 28, 2020 11:07:36 am
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 in Hyderabad on Saturday, August 22, 2020. (AP Photo: Mahesh Kumar A)

Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, reported 10,621 new infections in the 24 hours ending 9 am Thursday — the latest data released by the state government — taking its tally to 3.93 lakh Covid-19 cases. Of the total, 2.95 lakh patients have recovered and 3,633 have died. There are 94,209 patients being treated for the disease.

On Thursday, Prakasam and East Godavari districts detected over 1,000 cases each. Chittoor, Guntur and SPS Nellore registered more than 900 cases each, while West Godavari, Srikakulam, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and Kurnool reported over 800 cases each.

Live Blog

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: AP inches closer to 4 lakh mark; Telangana has 1.17 lakh cases. Read latest news and updates below.

11:07 (IST)28 Aug 2020
GST: Telangana claims states lose 60-70%, Centre loses 31%

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao Thursday claimed states had lost 60-70 per cent of their tax revenues due to the Goods and Services (GST) regime, while the Centre had only lost 31 per cent. He appealed to the Centre to release Telangana’s share of Rs 2,700 crore. Telangana is among the five states that pay the highest GST.

11:06 (IST)28 Aug 2020
Andhra Pradesh: Distribution of coronavirus cases in AP

On Thursday, Prakasam and East Godavari districts detected over 1,000 cases each. Chittoor, Guntur and SPS Nellore registered more than 900 cases each, while West Godavari, Srikakulam, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and Kurnool reported over 800 cases each. AP's tally of 3.93 lakh Covid-19 cases includes 2.95 lakh patients who have recovered and 3,633 who have died. There are 94,209 patients being treated for the disease across the state. 

11:05 (IST)28 Aug 2020
Telangana Coronavirus news: 1.17 lakh Covid-19 cases in the state

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Telangana rose by 2,932 on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 1,17,415. This includes 28,941 active cases, 87,675 people who have recovered and 799 deaths.

11:05 (IST)28 Aug 2020
Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus cases near 4 lakh mark

Welcome to our live blog of the Covid-19 situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The two southern states have 1.17 lakh and 3.93 lakh Covid-19 cases respectively. Follow this blog through the day as we update you with the latest news and development.

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live News Updates:

The number of new infections of novel Coronavirus jumped to more than 75,000 on Wednesday, the highest that any country has ever recorded on a single day since the start of the outbreak. The big jump came after more than three weeks of relative stagnation during which the number of new infections remained between 60,000 and 70,000, the longest that it has spent in any such range. It was powered by the highest single-day rise in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

A resurgence seems to be happening in Telangana. In the last five days, the state has been reporting close to 2,500 new cases every day. On Tuesday, this figure crossed 3,000 for the first time. Before this, the state was reporting between 1,500 and 1,800 cases every day.

As Telangana ramps up its testing, the number of daily positive cases has tripled from a week ago. The state has increased testing in the past few days amidst criticism that it was checking less than 10,000 samples per day despite numbers increasing in all its 33 districts. On Tuesday, the government also announced that it was converting Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Warangal into an exclusive Covid-19 treatment centre — only the second such in the state after Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

In Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, a new record high of 10,830 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in a day, as the states aggregate tally shot up to 3,82,469 on Wednesday. Results from 61,838 sample tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday turned out the record number of positives in a single day so far, surpassing the 10,820 reported on August 9. After a cumulative 34,18,690 tests, the infection positivity rate in the state mounted to 11.19 per cent as against the national average of 8.59 per cent, according to the latest government bulletin.

