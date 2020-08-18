scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: 6,780 news cases in Andhra; heavy rains lash parts of both states

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: While Telangana has 92,255 confirmed cases, the tally in Andhra Pradesh stands at 2,96,609. The toll in Andhra Pradesh in 2732 while 703 people have succumbed to the infection in Telangana

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Updated: August 18, 2020 8:36:12 am
People wait in a queue to give their nasal swab samples to test for the coronavirus at Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: The Telangana government on Monday said it would distribute 80,000 clay idols of Lord Ganesha among the devout as it urged people in the city to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi in their homes in view of the spread of COVID-19. With fresh 894 being reported in the span of 24 hours, the number of novel coronavirus cases in Telangana rose to 92,255. The state registered 10 new fatalities, thus pushing the death toll to 703 in the state. The state now has 21,420 active cases.

Andhra Pradesh added 6,780 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its overall tally to 2.96 lakh on Monday while 82 more deaths pushed the toll to 2,732. The latest bulletin said 7,866 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery. The state COVID-19 table showed a total of 2,96,609 positive cases, 2,09,100 recoveries and 2,732 deaths, leaving 84,777 cases active. Over the past few days, the number of coronavirus tests reduced significantly from a high of over 60,000 which saw the cases peak to over 10,000 a day to just about 44,000 on Monday.

In other news, heavy rains have battered parts of both the states. The Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh is swelling by the hour, inundating more villages along the course, as it inched towards a record flood level. The Hyderabad civic body said in a release that 16 Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams, consisting 360 personnel, were working round the clock in three shifts in the city. In its weather warning, the Met Centre said there was a likelihood of thunderstorm at isolated places over Telangana on Tuesday. It said heavy rain was very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Warangal and other districts.

While Telangana has 92,255 confirmed cases, the tally in Andhra Pradesh stands at 2,96,609. The toll in Andhra Pradesh in 2732 while 703 people have succumbed to the infection in Telangana. Follow LIVE updates from Hyderabad

08:36 (IST)18 Aug 2020
ACP suspended over 'immoral-behaviour' charge in Telangana

An ACP-rank official in Hyderabad was suspended on Monday on the charge of "immoral behaviour", police said. Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy issued the orders placing Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vanasthalipuram Division) S Jayaram, under suspension, officials said. Jayaram was attached to the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. "We inquired (into the charge of immoral behaviour against the ACP) and then action (suspending him) was initiated," an officer told PTI

A woman gets her nasal swab sample taken for COVID-19 test at a government health center in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, August 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Andhra Pradesh now has 88,138 active Covid-19 cases. East Godavari district continued to report cases in four digits, adding 1,126 afresh, and inched closer to the 40,000 aggregate mark. Chittoor (959), Visakhapatnam (894) and Anantapuramu (851) also reported more cases in the last 24 hours. Chittoor also registered ten more Covid-19 deaths.

Guntur district now climbed to the top spot in the state chart with an overall toll of 284 after nine fatalities were added in a day. East and West Godavari districts reported eight new casualties each, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and Kurnool seven each, SPS Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram six each, Prakasam and Srikakulam five each. Krishna added three deaths to its overall count.

Meanwhile, the case fatality rate in Telangana was 0.75 per cent, while it was 1.95 per cent at the national level. The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far were 66,196, while 23,379 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 73.34 per cent in the state, while it was 71.16 per cent in the country. The bulletin said 21,239 samples were tested on August 14 taking the cumulative to 7.32 lakh. The samples tested per million population was 19,728, it said.

