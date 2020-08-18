Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: 6,780 news cases in Andhra; heavy rains lash parts of both states

People wait in a queue to give their nasal swab samples to test for the coronavirus at Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: The Telangana government on Monday said it would distribute 80,000 clay idols of Lord Ganesha among the devout as it urged people in the city to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi in their homes in view of the spread of COVID-19. With fresh 894 being reported in the span of 24 hours, the number of novel coronavirus cases in Telangana rose to 92,255. The state registered 10 new fatalities, thus pushing the death toll to 703 in the state. The state now has 21,420 active cases.

Andhra Pradesh added 6,780 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its overall tally to 2.96 lakh on Monday while 82 more deaths pushed the toll to 2,732. The latest bulletin said 7,866 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery. The state COVID-19 table showed a total of 2,96,609 positive cases, 2,09,100 recoveries and 2,732 deaths, leaving 84,777 cases active. Over the past few days, the number of coronavirus tests reduced significantly from a high of over 60,000 which saw the cases peak to over 10,000 a day to just about 44,000 on Monday.

In other news, heavy rains have battered parts of both the states. The Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh is swelling by the hour, inundating more villages along the course, as it inched towards a record flood level. The Hyderabad civic body said in a release that 16 Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams, consisting 360 personnel, were working round the clock in three shifts in the city. In its weather warning, the Met Centre said there was a likelihood of thunderstorm at isolated places over Telangana on Tuesday. It said heavy rain was very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Warangal and other districts.