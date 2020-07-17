Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Andhra sees new high of 2,593 cases; Owaisi repeats more testing demand

People wait to give swab samples for the Covid test outside Hyderabad’s Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. (PTI) People wait to give swab samples for the Covid test outside Hyderabad’s Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. (PTI) Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: Telangana Thursday recorded 1,676 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 41,018. Out of the 1,676 fresh cases, 788 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 224 and 160 cases respectively.

Ten Covid-related deaths were recorded in the state.

Also Read | Dubai hospital waives off Rs 1.52 crore bill of Telangana covid-19 patient

A state government bulletin said 27,295 people have been discharged so far, while 13,328 are under treatment. According to the bulletin, 14,027 samples were tested on Thursday, the highest for a day so far. Cumulatively, 2,22,693 samples have been tested. It said the ‘tests per million population’ was 5,350, while the ‘percentage of positive cases out of samples tested’ was 18.85 per cent.

People can call 9154170960 on WhatsApp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals or laboratories, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted that his party MLAs met health minister E Rajender and discussed the need to increase free Covid-19 testing facilities. They reiterated the party’s old demand “to increase RTPCR tests to 1000/day/centre,” Owaisi said.

Also Read | India Coronavirus numbers explained: 1 million cases likely to be reached today

In Andhra Pradesh, a new high of 2,593 coronavirus cases were recorded, as the state’s overall tally reached 38,044 on Thursday.

Another 40 related deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours while 943 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state, the latest state government bulletin said.

The state’s Covid-19 toll now stands at 492, and the total number of discharges at 19,393, leaving 18,159 active cases, the bulletin added.