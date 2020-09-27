Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana records over 1,900 new cases; AP tally nears 6.69 lakh

An Indian family wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus rides a motorcycle in the rain in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (AP Photo)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana reported 1,967 new Covid-19 cases and 9 fatalities, pushing the state tally to 1,85,833, with at least 1,100 deaths, according to a government bulletin issued as on 8 pm on Saturday.

There are 30,234 active cases in the state at present. With 2,058 recoveries in a day, the total number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 1,54,499.

The recovery rate in Telangana is 83.13 per cent as compared to the national rate of 82.39 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, conducted as many as 75,990 tests in 24 hours, reporting 7,293 new coronavirus cases, taking the state tally to 6,68,751, reported PTI.

The latest bulletin said 9,175 people recovered in the last 24 hours, while 57 fatalities were recorded in a day.

The total number of recoveries touched 5,97,294, while the death toll climbed to 5,663. The number of active cases in AP dropped further to 65,794 on Saturday.