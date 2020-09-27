scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 27, 2020
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana records over 1,900 new cases; AP tally nears 6.69 lakh

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: With 2,058 recoveries in a day, the total number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 1,54,499.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | September 27, 2020 12:48:22 pm
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana records over 1,900 new cases; AP tally nears 6.69 lakhAn Indian family wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus rides a motorcycle in the rain in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (AP Photo)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana reported 1,967 new Covid-19 cases and 9 fatalities, pushing the state tally to 1,85,833, with at least 1,100 deaths, according to a government bulletin issued as on 8 pm on Saturday.

There are 30,234 active cases in the state at present. With 2,058 recoveries in a day, the total number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 1,54,499.

The recovery rate in Telangana is 83.13 per cent as compared to the national rate of 82.39 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, conducted as many as 75,990 tests in 24 hours, reporting 7,293 new coronavirus cases, taking the state tally to 6,68,751, reported PTI.

The latest bulletin said 9,175 people recovered in the last 24 hours, while 57 fatalities were recorded in a day.

The total number of recoveries touched 5,97,294, while the death toll climbed to 5,663. The number of active cases in AP dropped further to 65,794 on Saturday.

Telangana records nearly 2,000 new cases; Andhra Pradesh case tally crosses 6.68 lakh. Follow this space for LIVE updates.

In Andhra Pradesh, East Godavari district has a total of 93,184 cases of coronavirus, with as many as 10,485 active cases, the highest in the state. Chittoor district reported 975 new cases while West Godavari reported 922 new cases and Prakasam 620. Kurnool added the least number of cases at 206.

Prakasam district reported 10 deaths in the past 24 hours while Chittoor and Kadapa registered eight fatalities each.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 297, followed by 152 in Karimnagar, 147 in Rangareddy, 137 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 105 in Nalgonda and other districts, according to the state government bulletin.

As many as 50,108 samples were tested on September 26, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 28,50,869. The samples tested per million population was 76,788, the bulletin said.

