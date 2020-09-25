scorecardresearch
Friday, September 25, 2020
FinCEN Files
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Interstate, city bus services to resume in Telangana from today

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Updated: September 25, 2020 8:21:41 am
The recovery rate in the Telangana rose further to 82.64 per cent.  (File)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh recorded 7,855 new coronavirus cases till Thursday taking the state’s overall tally to 6,54,385, the state’s bulletin said. The state also reported 52 additional fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the death toll past 5,500. Of the total cases, over 5.79 lakh people have recovered after testing positive while 69,353 cases are still active.

After being suspended for over 6 months, the Telangana government has decided to resume bus services in the city from today. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar said 25 per cent of the nearly 2,800 state buses would be operational. Telangana’s interstate buses to Karnataka and Maharashtra are also set to resume from Friday.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 2,176 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally of positive infections to 1,79,246, while the death toll rose to 1,070 with eight more fatalities, the State government said Thursday. Of the total infections, the cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,48,139, while 30,037 were still under treatment. The recovery rate in the state rose further to 82.64 per cent.  The bulletin said 55,318 samples were tested on September 23. Cumulatively, the number of specimens tested was 26,84,215.

 

08:21 (IST)25 Sep 2020
AP conducts over 1 lakh tests per million population

Andhra Pradesh Thursday reached a new milestone of conducting over one lakh tests per million (population), the highest among states, after a total of 53,78,367 samples were screened till date.

08:20 (IST)25 Sep 2020
AP records 7,855 new cases, 52 deaths

Andhra Pradesh recorded 7,855 new coronavirus cases till Thursday taking the state's overall tally to 6,54,385, the state's bulletin said. The state also reported 52 additional fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the death toll past 5,500. Of the total cases, over 5.79 lakh people have recovered after testing positive while 69,353 cases are still active.

Of the total cases, East Godavari district added more than 1,000 cases, West Godavari, Prakasam and Chittoor reported over 900 new cases each in 24 hours. Chittoor reported eight new Covid-19 casualties while Anantapuramu and Guntur registered six each. Krishna, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam added five more deaths each while East Godavari had four more fatalities, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, a serosurvey in Andhra Pradesh has revealed that close to 20 per cent of the state's population has developed antibodies for SARS-COV-2. The serosurvey, which included 5,000 people, showed that 19.7 per cent of people developed immunity against the virus. Disclosing the survey findings, AP Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare Katamaneni Bhaskar said 22.5 per cent population in urban areas and 18.2 per cent in rural acquired immunity for Covid-19.

Coronavirus cases in the country surpassed the 57-lakh mark on Thursday while over 46 lakh people have recovered from the disease pushing the national recovery rate to 81.55 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 57,32,518 with 86,508 people testing positive in a day while the death toll climbed to 91,149 with 1,129 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The total recoveries surged to 46,74,987 in the country so far. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.59 per cent. There are 9,66,382 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 16.86 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.