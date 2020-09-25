Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Interstate, city bus services to resume in Telangana from today

The recovery rate in the Telangana rose further to 82.64 per cent. (File)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh recorded 7,855 new coronavirus cases till Thursday taking the state’s overall tally to 6,54,385, the state’s bulletin said. The state also reported 52 additional fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the death toll past 5,500. Of the total cases, over 5.79 lakh people have recovered after testing positive while 69,353 cases are still active.

After being suspended for over 6 months, the Telangana government has decided to resume bus services in the city from today. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar said 25 per cent of the nearly 2,800 state buses would be operational. Telangana’s interstate buses to Karnataka and Maharashtra are also set to resume from Friday.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 2,176 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally of positive infections to 1,79,246, while the death toll rose to 1,070 with eight more fatalities, the State government said Thursday. Of the total infections, the cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,48,139, while 30,037 were still under treatment. The recovery rate in the state rose further to 82.64 per cent. The bulletin said 55,318 samples were tested on September 23. Cumulatively, the number of specimens tested was 26,84,215.