Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: AP conducts record 75,000 tests in a day

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh recorded an additional 9,901 coronavirus cases and 67 fatalities in the last 24 hours after conducting a record 75,000 plus tests in a single day. Over 10,000 people recovered after testing positive on Saturday taking the state’s total recoveries to 4,57,008. The number of active cases fell to 95,733, the state’s bulletin noted. Andhra’s recovery rate rose to 81.96 per cent while its mortality rate stood at 0.87 per cent.
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh failed to reach an agreement over resuming interstate bus travel when the Telangana government abruptly cancelled a meeting of the Transport ministers scheduled for Monday. The crucial meeting was set up when AP government sought to bargain a political solution and the state Transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah took up the issue with his Telangana counterpart Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The inconclusive nature of the issue has resulted in depriving thousands of people in the two states of a public transport option despite the complete opening of interstate borders as part of Unlock 4.
Telangana on Saturday registered 2,278 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 related fatalities, taking the tally of infections to1.54 lakh in the state. The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.21 lakh while 32,005 are under treatment. The recovery rate in Telangana was 78.7 per cent, while it was 77.5 per cent in the country.
In June 2014, the AP Reorganisation Act enabled running of interstate public sector Road Transport Corporation bus services for five years without any formal agreement or permit between the two states. That arrangement ended in June 2019 with no fresh pact, though there was never a break in RTC bus services till the Covid-19 lockdown came into force on March 25. But, as the lockdown restrictions were eased and operation of interstate bus services became possible, Telangana reportedly sought to seize the chance and put brakes on AP buses.
East Godavari became the first district in the state to cross the 75,000 total cases mark as it added 1,398 more in 24 hours. Prakasam, with 1,146 additions, went past the 35,000 mark while West Godavari stopped just short of 50,000 as it reported 1,069 new cases.Kadapa district also crossed the 35,000 cases mark and also touched 300 in coronavirus toll.(With PTI)