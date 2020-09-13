Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: AP conducts record 75,000 tests in a day

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for COVID-19 test at a mobile testing centre in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh recorded an additional 9,901 coronavirus cases and 67 fatalities in the last 24 hours after conducting a record 75,000 plus tests in a single day. Over 10,000 people recovered after testing positive on Saturday taking the state’s total recoveries to 4,57,008. The number of active cases fell to 95,733, the state’s bulletin noted. Andhra’s recovery rate rose to 81.96 per cent while its mortality rate stood at 0.87 per cent.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh failed to reach an agreement over resuming interstate bus travel when the Telangana government abruptly cancelled a meeting of the Transport ministers scheduled for Monday. The crucial meeting was set up when AP government sought to bargain a political solution and the state Transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah took up the issue with his Telangana counterpart Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The inconclusive nature of the issue has resulted in depriving thousands of people in the two states of a public transport option despite the complete opening of interstate borders as part of Unlock 4.

Telangana on Saturday registered 2,278 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 related fatalities, taking the tally of infections to1.54 lakh in the state. The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.21 lakh while 32,005 are under treatment. The recovery rate in Telangana was 78.7 per cent, while it was 77.5 per cent in the country.