Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: Over 10,000 new cases in Andhra

A health worker stands by a wall before taking nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo)

Andhra Pradesh reported over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases, once again after a gap of 13 days, pushing the state tally to 3,45,216, reported PTI. With 97 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state climbed to 3,189.

There are around 89,389 active cases at present, while as many as 2,52,638 people have recovered from the disease. The positivity rate in the state increased to 10.82 per cent.

Telangana, meanwhile, recorded 2,384 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,04,249, as per data from the state bulletin. The death toll rose to 755, with 11 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

While the number of recoveries touched 80,856, there are around 22,908 active cases in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 77.30 when compared with the national recovery rate of 74.69 per cent.

The case fatality rate stands at 0.72 per cent while the national average is 1.87 per cent.