scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 23, 2020
Top news
Live now

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: Over 10,000 new cases in Andhra

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: There are around 89,389 active cases in AP at present, while as many as 2,52,638 people have recovered from the disease.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Published: August 23, 2020 10:32:33 am
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES:A health worker stands by a wall before taking nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo)

Andhra Pradesh reported over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases, once again after a gap of 13 days, pushing the state tally to 3,45,216, reported PTI. With 97 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state climbed to 3,189.

There are around 89,389 active cases at present, while as many as 2,52,638 people have recovered from the disease. The positivity rate in the state increased to 10.82 per cent.

Telangana, meanwhile, recorded 2,384 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,04,249, as per data from the state bulletin. The death toll rose to 755, with 11 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

While the number of recoveries touched 80,856, there are around 22,908 active cases in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 77.30 when compared with the national recovery rate of 74.69 per cent.

The case fatality rate stands at 0.72 per cent while the national average is 1.87 per cent.

Live Blog

Andhra Pradesh records over 10,000 new cases; Telangana death toll rises to 755. Follow this space for the latest COVID-19 updates from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: Over 10,000 new cases in Andhra An artist gives finishing touches to idols of Lord Ganesha at a workshop in Vijayawada. (PTI file photo)

Meanwhile, a ban imposed by the Andhra Pradesh government on community celebration of Vinayak Chaviti robbed the festival of its traditional fervour as people were confined to their homes in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation, PTI reported.

People celebrated the festival in their homes as a result of state-wide restrictions. The streets were devoid of the pandals where Lord Ganesha idols were normally installed for a nine-day celebration.

The only rather public event was the inauguration of the annual Brahmotsavam at the Varasiddhi Vinayaka temple at Kanipakam in Chittoor district. Only a few thousand devotees were allowed darshan of Vinayaka at the temple due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

In Telangana too, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated at homes as advised by the state government due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reported PTI.

State Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy had on Thursday appealed to the people to organise Chaturthi festivities and Muharram this month as per Covid-19 norms.

The Cnetre had issued guidelines not to permit mass celebrations as part of the fight against the virus.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd