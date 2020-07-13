scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 13, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana governor tests negative; AP reports record single spike in cases

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh reported its record single day surge with 1,933 cases; Telangana adds over 1,200 fresh infections and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Updated: July 13, 2020 9:27:31 am
hyderabad, hyderabad coronavirus news, andhra pradesh, andhra pradesh coronavirus, telangana, telangana news, lockdown, lockdown news, telangana coronavirus, telangana corona, telangana corona update, andhra pradesh coronavirus news, andhra pradesh lockdown news, andhra pradesh covid 19 tracker, telangana coronavirus cases, hyderabad coronavirus, hyderabad corona cases, hyderabad lockdown, hyderabad covid 19, covid 19 news, telangana covid 19 A cycle rickshaw puller wearing face mask transports a load in Hyderabad (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: Telangana’s governor Tamilisai Soundararajanon Sunday tested negative for COVID-19 while 28 police personnel deployed at the state’s Raj Bhavan tested positive for the virus along with 10 of their family members.

The release from Raj Bhavan said “On Saturday and Sunday, rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 were done since few of the special police battalion personnel tested positive in RT PCR test as a part of contact tracing with the help of Director Public Health.”

Telangana continues to experience a surge in coronavirus cases with 1,269 new infections reported Sunday along with 8 fatalities. The state’s current caseload stands at 34,671 with 356 deaths. According to the government bulletin, 1,563 people were discharged on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 22,482. 

Andhra Pradesh reported its record single day surge with over 1,900 cases as the total caseload is close to reaching the 30,000 mark in the state. With 1,933 new cases on Sunday, the total number of cases stand at 29,168 along 328 fatalities,19 reported in the last 24 hours. So far, 15,412 coronavirus infected patients had recovered. 

 

Live Blog

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: The two states continue to witness a surge as Andhra Pradesh inches closer to the 30,000 mark while Telangana nears 35,000 cases with 34,671 current infections.

09:24 (IST)13 Jul 2020
Telangana govt provides free COVID-19 kits to patients in home isolation 

The Telangana government is providing free coronavirus home isolation kits to patients who are quarantined and isolated in their homes. These COVID-19 kits are packed with “essentials” like medicines, masks, handwash, sanitizer and gloves. A booklet stating precautions for isolation at home is also complimented in the kit.

09:15 (IST)13 Jul 2020
Telangana tests over 8,000 samples in the last 24 hours

According to the government's bulletin, Telangana tested 8,153 samples on Sunday. Cumulatively, 1,70,324 samples have been tested in the state.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Centre will provide 1200 ventilators to Telangana and requested the state government to increase coronavirus testing as he visited the state's largest covid facility hospital.

Raising concern over complaints of overcharging by private hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients in Telangana, Reddy urged the state government to take the necessary action. I received complaints that private hospitals are charging exorbitant from coronavirus patients to the tune of lakhs of rupees...," the Union Minister said at a Virtual Press Conference.

Meanwhile, after a deceased covid patient’s body was carried in an auto rickshaw by his relative without the assistance of any health authorities, Telangana’s director of Medical Education Dr. Ramesh Reddy has ordered a detailed enquiry into the handover of a covid positive body to relatives instead of following the standard protocol. He has also instructed Nizamabad Government Hospital’s superintendent to file criminal cases against staff members of the hospital involved in handling over the body.