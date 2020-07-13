Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana governor tests negative; AP reports record single spike in cases

A cycle rickshaw puller wearing face mask transports a load in Hyderabad (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) A cycle rickshaw puller wearing face mask transports a load in Hyderabad (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: Telangana’s governor Tamilisai Soundararajanon Sunday tested negative for COVID-19 while 28 police personnel deployed at the state’s Raj Bhavan tested positive for the virus along with 10 of their family members.

The release from Raj Bhavan said “On Saturday and Sunday, rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 were done since few of the special police battalion personnel tested positive in RT PCR test as a part of contact tracing with the help of Director Public Health.”

Telangana continues to experience a surge in coronavirus cases with 1,269 new infections reported Sunday along with 8 fatalities. The state’s current caseload stands at 34,671 with 356 deaths. According to the government bulletin, 1,563 people were discharged on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 22,482.

Andhra Pradesh reported its record single day surge with over 1,900 cases as the total caseload is close to reaching the 30,000 mark in the state. With 1,933 new cases on Sunday, the total number of cases stand at 29,168 along 328 fatalities,19 reported in the last 24 hours. So far, 15,412 coronavirus infected patients had recovered.