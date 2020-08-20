Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: 6 lakh may have been coronavirus-infected in Hyderabad, says study

A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus prepares food in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus LIVE updates: Telangana has reported 1,724 new cases, taking the tally of coronavirus infections to 97,424, according to a bulletin released on Thursday morning. Ten deaths have pushed the toll in the state to 729. According to a study, there may be at least six lakh people in Hyderabad who have been infected by coronavirus with a large number of them asymptomatic and need no hospitalisation.

Conducted by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology and CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, the study said individuals infected by SARS-CoV-2 shed virus not only through nasal and oral routes but also through faeces. In a joint effort, CCMB and IICT harvested the sewage samples in the city’s different sewage treatment plants (STPs) to estimate the number of potentially infected individuals, it said. This study, covering about 80 per cent of the STPs in Hyderabad, revealed nearly 2 lakh people are shedding viral materials, the CCMB said in a press release.

Maintaining the steep ascent, Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally touched 3.16 lakh on Wednesday as 9,742 more cases were added in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus toll mounted to 2,906 as 86 fresh casualties were reported. The latest bulletin said 8,061 COVID-19 victims got cured and discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours. After showing a declining trend for three days last week, the number of active cases once again saw a spike and now stood at 86,725 after 2,26,372 patients had recovered.