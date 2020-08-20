Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: 6 lakh may have been coronavirus-infected in Hyderabad, says study

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus LIVE updates: Telangana has reported 1,724 new cases, taking the tally of coronavirus infections to 97,424, according to a bulletin released on Thursday morning. Ten deaths have pushed the toll in the state to 729. According to a study, there may be at least six lakh people in Hyderabad who have been infected by coronavirus with a large number of them asymptomatic and need no hospitalisation.
Conducted by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology and CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, the study said individuals infected by SARS-CoV-2 shed virus not only through nasal and oral routes but also through faeces. In a joint effort, CCMB and IICT harvested the sewage samples in the city’s different sewage treatment plants (STPs) to estimate the number of potentially infected individuals, it said. This study, covering about 80 per cent of the STPs in Hyderabad, revealed nearly 2 lakh people are shedding viral materials, the CCMB said in a press release.
Maintaining the steep ascent, Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally touched 3.16 lakh on Wednesday as 9,742 more cases were added in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus toll mounted to 2,906 as 86 fresh casualties were reported. The latest bulletin said 8,061 COVID-19 victims got cured and discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours. After showing a declining trend for three days last week, the number of active cases once again saw a spike and now stood at 86,725 after 2,26,372 patients had recovered.
Giving some respite to people living near the river banks, the intensity of the floods in the Godavari reduced considerably on Wednesday, and the wate flow fell to a level of 18.99 lakh cusecs due to which the third warning signal has been withdrawn at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram. As the level at Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana fell to 44 feet, the flood flow dwindled and is expected to reduce further. This gave some respite to thousands of people in the lanka (island) villages along the river course in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh but it could take a couple of days for normalcy to restore,according to sources. The relief camps opened for the flood victims in the two districts are continuing, where the administration has been providing food to the people sheltered there.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday welcomed the Centres decision to hold the Apex Council meeting aiming to sort out river water issues between the state and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on August 25. Rao decided to write a letter to the Centre conveying his acceptance to participate in the Apex Council meeting, an official release said. The Centre had earlier proposed to hold the meeting on August 5. However, it did not take place as Telangana wanted another date after August 20. Telangana and AP are at loggerheads on some of the irrigation projects being taken up on Godavari and Krishna rivers by both the states.