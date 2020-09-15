Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Highlights: AP’s new Covid cases dip to 7,956; tally rises to 5.75 lakh

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for COVID-19 test at a mobile testing centre in Hyderabad (AP)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Highlights: Fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh slumped below the 8,000 mark after about three weeks on Monday, taking the tally to 5.75 lakh, but the number of tests too came down by more than 10,000. As many as 9,764 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, while 60 more succumbed to the pandemic as the toll mounted to 4,972. With 7,956 fresh cases detected in the last 24 hours from 9 am on Sunday, the total number of cases rose to 5,75,079 while the recoveries increased to 4,76,903. The number of active cases decreased further to 93,204.

Telangana added 1,417 new coronavirus cases along with 13 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections in the state to 1,58,513, PTI reported. The total death toll currently stands at 974. Out of the total cases, at least 1,27,007 people have recovered while 30,532 infections still persist. The recovery rate in Telangana rose to 80.2 per cent while the case fatality rate stood at 0.61 per cent.

Meanwhile, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh failed to reach an agreement over resuming interstate bus travel when the Telangana government abruptly cancelled a meeting of the Transport ministers scheduled for Monday. The crucial meeting was set up when AP government sought to bargain a political solution and the state Transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah took up the issue with his Telangana counterpart Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The inconclusive nature of the issue has resulted in depriving thousands of people in the two states of a public transport option despite the complete opening of interstate borders as part of Unlock 4.