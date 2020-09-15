Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Highlights: AP’s new Covid cases dip to 7,956; tally rises to 5.75 lakh

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Highlights: Fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh slumped below the 8,000 mark after about three weeks on Monday, taking the tally to 5.75 lakh, but the number of tests too came down by more than 10,000. As many as 9,764 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, while 60 more succumbed to the pandemic as the toll mounted to 4,972. With 7,956 fresh cases detected in the last 24 hours from 9 am on Sunday, the total number of cases rose to 5,75,079 while the recoveries increased to 4,76,903. The number of active cases decreased further to 93,204.
Telangana added 1,417 new coronavirus cases along with 13 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections in the state to 1,58,513, PTI reported. The total death toll currently stands at 974. Out of the total cases, at least 1,27,007 people have recovered while 30,532 infections still persist. The recovery rate in Telangana rose to 80.2 per cent while the case fatality rate stood at 0.61 per cent.
Meanwhile, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh failed to reach an agreement over resuming interstate bus travel when the Telangana government abruptly cancelled a meeting of the Transport ministers scheduled for Monday. The crucial meeting was set up when AP government sought to bargain a political solution and the state Transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah took up the issue with his Telangana counterpart Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The inconclusive nature of the issue has resulted in depriving thousands of people in the two states of a public transport option despite the complete opening of interstate borders as part of Unlock 4.
India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 48 lakh with 92,071 new infections being reported in a day, while over 37.8 lakh people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 78 per cent on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 48,46,427, while the death toll climbed to 79,722 with 1,136 more people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.64 per cent. There are 9,86,598 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 37,80,107 people have recovered, the data stated.
Out of the new cases, 264 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by 133 in Rangareddy, 108 in Karimnagar, 107 in Sangareddy districts, a state government bulletin said on Monday. The cumulative recoveris stood at 1,27,007 while there are at least 30,532 active cases in the state.
Heads of the State Road Transport Corporations of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will meet in Hyderabad on Tuesday to thrash out contentious issues that have been hindering the resumption of interstate bus services despite the lifting of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Andhra Pradesh has already expressed willingness to cut down its services while asking Telangana to increase its operations so as to bring parity. In the first phase, AP said it would operate only 72,000 route kilometers and requested Telangana also do the same so that people have access to public transportation. (PTI)
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday urged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to allot land here to build a memorial to commemorate the Telangana liberation struggle that led to merger of erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad with the Indian Union in 1948. Recalling the history of the struggle, the Minister of State for Home said in a letter to Rao that present and future generations should know about the struggle and take inspiration. Noting that people of Telangana wish to see a special memorial centre, highlighting the history of the state's freedom fighters, set up, Reddy said he recently discussed the matter with the Union Tourism Minister, who agreed to provide funds for it. (PTI)
The Union Health Ministry Sunday issued a new ‘Post Covid-19 Management Protocol’ for patients who have recovered from the deadly infection. The ministry’s recommendations include daily practice of yoga, morning or evening walks and a tea spoon of chyawanprash with warm water or milk. Sharing the extensive list of suggestions, the Health Ministry tweeted, “A holistic approach is required for follow up care and wellbeing of all post-Covid recovering patients.”
The junior doctors at Hyderabad’s Osmania General Hospital called off their strike after the administration assured them that their infrastructural demands will be met before September 19. Since September 8, nearly 200 doctors at Telangana's only non-COVID apex tertiary care center have been on a strike against the hospital’s crumbling and inadequate infrastructure, as well as overcrowding. Hospital Superintendent B. Nagender said the administration is doing their best to accommodate the demands of the doctors. “This is only a temporary solution to the problems. A permanent solution may take one more month. We cannot have the doctors stay away from duties for long,” he said. (Read Rahul V. Pisharody's report here).
Telangana added 2,216 coronavirus cases along with 11 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections in the state to over 1.57 lakh, the state's bulletin said on Sunday. The total death toll currently stands at 961. Out of the total cases, over 1.24 lakh people have recovered while 31,607 infections still persist. The recovery rate in Telangana rose to 79.2 per cent while the case fatality rate stood at 0.61 per cent.
In June 2014, the AP Reorganisation Act enabled running of interstate public sector Road Transport Corporation bus services for five years without any formal agreement or permit between the two states. That arrangement ended in June 2019 with no fresh pact, though there was never a break in RTC bus services till the Covid-19 lockdown came into force on March 25. But, as the lockdown restrictions were eased and operation of interstate bus services became possible, Telangana reportedly sought to seize the chance and put brakes on AP buses.
Andhra Pradesh recorded an additional 9,901 coronavirus cases and 67 fatalities in the last 24 hours after conducting a record 75,000 plus tests in a single day. Over 10,000 people recovered after testing positive on Saturday taking the state's total recoveries to 4,57,008. The number of active cases fell to 95,733, the state’s bulletin noted. Andhra's recovery rate rose to 81.96 per cent while its mortality rate stood at 0.87 per cent.
East Godavari became the first district in the state to cross the 75,000 total cases mark as it added 1,398 more in 24 hours. Prakasam, with 1,146 additions, went past the 35,000 mark while West Godavari stopped just short of 50,000 as it reported 1,069 new cases.Kadapa district also crossed the 35,000 cases mark and also touched 300 in coronavirus toll.(With PTI)