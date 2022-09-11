Telangana and Andhra CMs condole Telugu actor Krishnam Raju’s death, recall his contribution to politics

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Sunday joined the Telugu film industry in condoling the passing of veteran actor and former Union minister U V Krishnam Raju. He was 83.

Krishnam Raju, the uncle of popular actor Prabhas, was suffering from several health issues and passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad early Sunday. Raju is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over Krishnam Raju’s demise calling him a versatile actor, and lauded his contribution to the film industry and public life and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR said the death of Krishnam Raju, who acted as the lead in several films during his over 50-year career and won the hearts of moviegoers as a ‘rebel star’ with his unique acting style, is a great loss for the Telugu silver screen.

KCR said the death of Krishnam Raju, who served the country’s people as a member of the Lok Sabha and a Union minister, and through the field of political administration, is sad. He prayed for his soul to rest in peace and expressed his deepest condolences to the family members of Krishnam Raju.

Top film stars, including K Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, N T R Junior, G Mahesh, Allu Arjun, and also others expressed their condolences.

Born on January 20, 1940, in Mogaltur in West Godavari, Krishnam Raju after brief spell as a theatre actor, entered the film industry with the movie Chilaka Gorinka in 1966, and went on to act in nearly 180 films for over 50 years. He became very popular and acted in many films which had top actors like N T Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageshwara Rao.

Krishnam Raju acted in Hanthakulu Devanthakulu, Bhaktha Kannappa, Thandra Paparayudu, Bobbili Brahmanna, Rangoon Rowdy, Mana Voori Pandavulu, Two Town Rowdy, and Palnati Pourusham among other films. Krishnam Raju was last seen in Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam. He won three Filmfare South best actor awards and a lifetime achievement award.

In 1992, he made his first foray into politics by contesting on a Congress ticket from Narasapuram in the West Godavari district but lost. He returned to films for a short while, and in 1998 the BJP offered him a ticket to contest from Kakinada from where he won. He was elected to the Narasapuram constituency in the 13th Lok Sabha once again for the BJP.

He also served as the Union minister of state for external affairs, defence, and consumer affairs in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet.

Krishnam Raju was instrumental in moving a motion in the Lok Sabha for the introduction of The Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Bill, 2000, which the then Member of Parliament Yogi Adityanath had first introduced a year earlier seeking a complete ban on the slaughter of cows. He had argued it was necessary to preserve the cow, and sought a complete ban on slaughter. The motion moved by Krishnam Raju was put to vote and adopted.