scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Telangana and Andhra CMs condole Telugu actor Krishnam Raju’s death, recall his contribution to politics

Top film stars, including K Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, N T R Junior, G Mahesh, Allu Arjun, and also others expressed their condolences.  

K Chandrashekar Rao, Punjab farmers, Telangana CM, Punjab government, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsK Chandrashekar Rao said the death of Krishnam Raju, who served the country’s people as a member of the Lok Sabha and a Union minister, and through the field of political administration, is sad. (File Photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Sunday joined the Telugu film industry in condoling the passing of veteran actor and former Union minister U V Krishnam Raju. He was 83.

Krishnam Raju, the uncle of popular actor Prabhas, was suffering from several health issues and passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad early Sunday. Raju is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over Krishnam Raju’s demise calling him a versatile actor, and lauded his contribution to the film industry and public life and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR said the death of Krishnam Raju, who acted as the lead in several films during his over 50-year career and won the hearts of moviegoers as a ‘rebel star’ with his unique acting style, is a great loss for the Telugu silver screen.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...

KCR said the death of Krishnam Raju, who served the country’s people as a member of the Lok Sabha and a Union minister, and through the field of political administration, is sad. He prayed for his soul to rest in peace and expressed his deepest condolences to the family members of Krishnam Raju.

Top film stars, including K Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, N T R Junior, G Mahesh, Allu Arjun, and also others expressed their condolences.  

Born on January 20, 1940, in Mogaltur in West Godavari, Krishnam Raju after brief spell as a theatre actor, entered the film industry with the movie Chilaka Gorinka in 1966, and went on to act in nearly 180 films for over 50 years. He became very popular and acted in many films which had top actors like N T Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageshwara Rao. 

Advertisement

Krishnam Raju acted in Hanthakulu Devanthakulu, Bhaktha Kannappa, Thandra Paparayudu, Bobbili Brahmanna, Rangoon Rowdy, Mana Voori Pandavulu, Two Town Rowdy, and Palnati Pourusham among other films. Krishnam Raju was last seen in Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam. He won three Filmfare South best actor awards and a lifetime achievement award.

In 1992, he made his first foray into politics by contesting on a Congress ticket from Narasapuram in the West Godavari district but lost. He returned to films for a short while, and in 1998 the BJP offered him a ticket to contest from Kakinada from where he won. He was elected to the Narasapuram constituency in the 13th Lok Sabha once again for the BJP.

He also served as the Union minister of state for external affairs, defence, and consumer affairs in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. 

More from Hyderabad
Advertisement

Krishnam Raju was instrumental in moving a motion in the Lok Sabha for the introduction of The Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Bill, 2000, which the then Member of Parliament Yogi Adityanath had first introduced a year earlier seeking a complete ban on the slaughter of cows. He had argued it was necessary to preserve the cow, and sought a complete ban on slaughter. The motion moved by Krishnam Raju was put to vote and adopted. 

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 03:50:49 pm
Next Story

Just Bread and Noodles: China’s Covid-19 Lockdown Distress Hits Xinjiang

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Letter from the Opinions Editor: The world view from Kartavya Path

Letter from the Opinions Editor: The world view from Kartavya Path

Premium
Graveyard politics: Why Yakub Memon is an issue ahead of BMC politics

Graveyard politics: Why Yakub Memon is an issue ahead of BMC politics

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour
Express Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour

Premium
New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
Interview

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode
First impression

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode

Bimal Patel, the man steering most of Modi govt's pet projects
Sunday Story

Bimal Patel, the man steering most of Modi govt's pet projects

Premium
Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Mumbai boy is first amongst PwD candidates to rank 26 in general category
JEE Advanced 2022

Mumbai boy is first amongst PwD candidates to rank 26 in general category

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement