Watch: Ahead of KCR’s national party launch, TRS leader distributes liquor, chickens

KCRis expected to announce the new name for the national party on Wednesday. In an effort to enter into national politics and take on BJP, the party is pitching on "Telangana good governance model"

In a viral video, the leader is seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken to a large number of people waiting in a queue. (ANI Twitter screen grab)

Ahead of Telengana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) launching a national party in Warangal, TRS leader Rajanala Srihari distributed liquor bottles and chickens to locals on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chief Minister is expected to announce the new name for the national party on Wednesday.

In a viral video, Srihari is seen distributing liquor bottles and chickens to a large number of people waiting in a queue. The leader also posed for pictures with the ‘beneficiaries’ while giving away the goods.

Andhra Pradesh BJP State General Secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy retweeted the video tagging TRS president and said, “So now TRS leaders are distributing alcohol & chicken to make KCR Garu PM. Is it your idea?”

The official resolution for the name change would be passed by TRS general body meet on Wednesday at ‘Telangana Bhawan’.

 

